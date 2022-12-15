Here's Where To Watch 'Avatar:The Way of Water' (Free) Online Streaming at Home

Adventure Movie! Here’s options for downloading or watching Avatar : The Way of Water streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the James Cameron’s Movie at home. Is Avatar: The Way of Water 2022 available to stream? Is watching Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option / service.
On the distant planet Pandora, Jake Sully lives a harmonious life with his partner, Neytiri, and their young family. Yet their way of life comes under threat when former foes return to seek revenge after the revolution Jake himself led years ago. Jake and Neytiri must then rally a diverse army of Na'vi soldiers to safeguard their planet from a sinister fate. The sequel to the 2009 film.
It’s been a decade since the launching of the first installment of the Avatar franchise. And finally, great news for you! The second installment, directed by the same renowned person- James Cameron- will hit theaters on 16th December 2022 all over the United States.
Avatar 2, aka Avatar: The Way of Water, is coming with the same old Jake but with a new progression of his story! This new installment of the same old Pandora world will take the audience back in time.
Can’t wait to see what James Cameron has to offer with his visually stunning directorial! Avatar: The Way of Water came with its appealing teaser on 9th May 2022, followed by the official trailer released just a month ago on YouTube. Aside from the theatrical release, are there any ways to stream this film online? We will guide you to where and how you can stream this!
When Is the Avatar: The Way of Water Release Date?
This Sci-Fi and Action genre film is scheduled for theatrical release on 16th December 2022. Great news for Avatar lovers like you! After this film hits theaters, the next three sequels of Avatar will be released in 2024, 2026, and 2028 respectively.
Where To Watch Avatar: The Way of Water :
As of now, the only way to watch Avatar: The Way of Water is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, Dec. 16. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to purchase or rent on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, Amazon, and YouTube or become available to stream on Disney+. Read on for more information.
Is Avatar: The Way of Water Streaming or in Theaters?
Avatar: The Way of Water will hit theaters on 16th December. You can enjoy this mega-budget film from the popular Avatar franchise available in all cinemas. You can also check out the official website of Avatar, where different info, including showtime and ticket booking, are available.
In the meantime, you can discover plenty of streaming options once the theatrical release ends. Hulu, HBO Max, and Disney+ will feature this Avatar installment. But you have to wait for a while to grab that online.
How to Watch Avatar: The Way of Water Online :
Expectedly, you can stream Avatar: The Way of Water after it hits theaters. However, you may not find this online just after the theater screening. Giant streaming platforms such as Hulu, HBO Max, and Disney+ will stream once this installment from the Avatar franchise ends up theatrical screening.
Pricing for Hulu starts at $6.99 per month. You can grab its annual plan at $69.99 too. To stream this on Disney+, your expense will be $7.99 per month. And HBO Max costs you $14.99 per month only.
Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be on HBO Max?
Unfortunately, Avatar: The Way of Water will not be released onto HBO Max, as it is a Disney movie and not a Warner Bros. film. Traditionally, Warner Bros. movies are usually released onto the streaming service, with Don’t Worry Darling coming to the platform next week.
Is Avatar: The Way of Water Streaming on Netflix?
Sadly, Avatar: The Way of Water will not be streaming on Netflix and will only be available to stream on Disney+ after its theatrical run.
Is Avatar: The Way of Water Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new TV show Avatar 2 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
When Will Avatar: The Way of Water Be on Disney+?
Although Avatar: The Way of Water is not streaming on Disney+ on December 11, chances are it should be there sooner, rather than later. Avatar movies tend to stream on the service anywhere from 45 days later, to a few months later, with streaming dates TBA depending on the movie’s performance. Given this, it’s possible Avatar: The Way of Water could start streaming on Friday, December 30, just in time for New Year’s Eve. Alternately, if Disney wants to release it a little earlier, the movie could hit 44 days later, on December 25 as a Christmas surprise. Or, if the movie is performing extremely well in theaters, as expected, it’s possible the movie could be released for streaming outside of the 45 day window, some time in February, 2023.
What Is Avatar: The Way of Water About?
Avatar came out in 2009 and finally has a sequel named Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)! This new chapter tells the story of the Sully family. In the beginning, you will see the core characters Jake Sully and Neytiri, played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, respectively, have formed a family on the planet of Pandora.
Eventually, their familiar threat returns to the plot, and Jake has to join the Na’vi army- a race of sapient extraterrestrial humanoids- to save their planet. Afterward, the battle continues for them. How long do they have to endure hardship, and what tragedies are up next?