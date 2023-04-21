Here's Where To Watch 'Evil Dead Rise' Free Online Streaming At Home

Horror Movies! Here are options for downloading or watching Evil Dead Rise streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the latest installment in Sam Raimi's legendary horror franchise movies at home. Is Evil Dead Rise 2023 available to stream? Is watching Evil Dead Rise on HBO Max, Netflix, Disney Plus or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
As the fifth installment of the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Rise is sure to give you a fright. For those who can’t wait to watch this new horror flick, we have you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
The Evil Dead Rise franchise continues to deliver some of the best horror movies in the business. If you're looking for a scary horror movie to watch online free, look no further than Evil Dead Rise!
Evil Dead Rise follows two estranged sisters who accidentally unleash “flesh-possessing demons” after they find a strange book in the one sister’s apartment building.
Evil Dead Rise signals the return of the long-running franchise that has kept fans squealing in delight from shocking effects and over-the-top gore for years. Written and directed by Lee Cronin, it’ll be the film to watch if you’re looking for a bloody fixation.
The horror movie series has incorporated impressive practical effects and delivered on the body horror movie phenomenon, spanning an impressive expanse since the original ‘80s movie, The Evil Dead, first hit screens.
If you're wondering how to get on board with Mr. Raimi, Mr. Campbell, and all the fun that the one and only Evil Dead franchise has to offer, look no further—we've got you covered below. To find out how you can see this iconic return of this horrifying series, here is precisely how and when you can watch Evil Dead Rise.
So where can you watch Evil Dead Rise? Is it on Netflix? What about HBO Max? Here's your guide to everything you need to know about how to watch horror franchise Evil Dead Rise where to watch it.
What Is the Release Date for Evil Dead Rise?
The Evil Dead Rise release date is set for April 21, 2023. Originally, the plan was for the sequel to be a streaming service exclusive sometime in 2022. However, buzz for the project has gradually built up, and now we’re getting it on the big screen.
The newly rebranded Max will almost certainly be the streaming home for the film once its theatrical run ends. The streaming service has become a hotspot for horror content with The Last of Us becoming a darling among fans and critics, so if you haven't jumped on the HBO Max bandwagon yet, there are both ad and ad-free subscription plans available.
Where To Watch Evil Dead Rise:
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube and Apple, or become available to stream on HBO Max.
How to Watch and Stream Evil Dead Rise Online
If you’re wondering if you can stream Evil Dead Rise online at home, it’s not currently an option. At the moment, the only way to watch the supernatural horror film is by heading over to your local movie theater and purchasing a ticket.
The newest addition to the Evil Dead franchise is Evil Dead Rise, arriving in theaters another decade after the most recent installment. Where the Evil Dead series historically takes place in a cabin in the middle of the woods, Evil Dead Rise moves the action to a reunion between two sisters—which is eventually interrupted when gross demons possess bodies and wreak disgusting, violent havoc. The movie is directed by Lee Cronin, who previously helmed the underrated The Hole In The Ground, and counts both Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell among its influential and highly-supportive producers.
Since the film will initially run as a theatrical-only release, it might be a while yet before you can catch the film on the small screen. In the meantime, be sure and head to your local theatre to witness Evil Dead Rise in all its glory.
Will Evil Dead Rise Be on Streaming?
When Will Evil Dead Rise Be on DVD and Blu-ray?
As of right now, there is no official date as to when Evil Dead Rise will be available on Blu-ray and DVD, and we likely won't know for a few weeks. Judging from Warner Bros release patterns, we wouldn't be too surprised if the film is available to own on physical media sometime in June or early July.
When Will Evil Dead Rise Be Available to Stream Online?
Nope, Evil Dead Rise is a cinema exclusive for now. We’re sure it will make its way to streaming services and digital platforms in the near future, but it’s a scary trip to the multiplex for now.
We don't yet know when Evil Dead Rise will be available to stream at home. We do know, however, that it will most likely be coming to HBO Max. If Evil Dead Rise is any indication of what we can expect for the latest film, we could possibly see it getting a digital release just 45 days after it hits theaters. That would put the date sometime around late June potentially.
When Will Evil Dead Rise Be Streaming On HBO Max?
Since Evil Dead Rise is being distributed by Warner Bros., it will, indeed, join HBO Max. However, unlike last year when the company would drop their movies on the streaming platform the same day they were released in theaters, we are going to have to wait at least 45 days before we can watch from the comfort of our living rooms.
While there is no official streaming release date yet, Black Adam, another Warner Bros. movie, was released in theaters on Oct. 21 and didn’t make its way to HBO Max until Dec. 16 — just over 45 days after it debuted. If Evil Dead Rise follows the same trajectory, it’s possible we won’t be able to stream it until early June 2023.
Starting May 23, Warner Bros. Discovery is rebranding its streaming service to simply be "Max" instead of HBO Max. As such, Evil Dead Rise will be one of Max’s first streaming debuts for new theatrically-released movies. Considering Warner Bros. will likely want to increase subscription rates around HBO Max’s May 2023 rebranding, it’s possible that Evil Dead Rise’s streaming release date could occur toward the beginning of June to better coincide with Max’s launch.
Will Evil Dead Rise Be On Netflix?
No, Evil Dead Rise is not on Netflix — and it likely won’t be any time soon, seeing as it is going to stream on HBO Max. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a theater or wait for it to become available on streaming and VOD.
Is Evil Dead Rise Streaming On Prime Video?
Evil Dead Rise will eventually be available via Amazon Prime, but will likely come with a rental fee or purchase price. It probably won’t be streaming for free on Prime Video due to it being a Warner Bros. movie.
Is Evil Dead Rise Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new horror movie Evil Dead Rise on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
How to Watch Evil Dead Movies Online:
Despite the franchise’s cult status and continued popularity ahead of Evil Dead Rise, the Evil Dead movies aren’t widely accessible on various streaming services. Still, most of the movies the Evil Dead TV show can be watched through different subscription streaming services online. Sam Raimi’s original The Evil Dead (1981) movie is available to stream on AMC Plus. Meanwhile, the 1987 remake/sequel Evil Dead II can be streamed with a subscription to IndieFlix.
Unfortunately, the Bruce Campbell-starring 1992 sequel Army of Darkness isn’t available on any streaming services at the time of writing. However, it can still be rented or purchased from various digital retailers like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV. Evil Dead’s 2013 “re-imagining,” the fourth film in the franchise, is available to stream for free with ads on PlutoTV. Additionally, Sam Raimi’s Ash vs. Evil Dead TV series, which ran from 2015 until 2018, can be streamed with subscriptions to Starz and Netflix, though its last day on the latter service is April 28.
How to Watch Evil Dead Rise Online For Free?
There are a few ways to watch Evil Dead Rise online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
Evil Dead Rise Cast and Characters
- Lily Sullivan as Beth
- Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie
- Mirabai Pease as Teresa
- Richard Crouchley as Caleb
- Anna-Maree Thomas as Jessica
- Noah Paul as Bruce
- Gabrielle Echols as Bridget
- Morgan Davies as Danny
- Nell Fisher as Kassie
- Billy Reynolds-McCarthy as Jake
- Tai Wana as Scott
- Jayden Daniels as Gabriel
- Mark Mitchinson as Mr. Fonda
- Melissa Xiao as a newscaster
What is Evil Dead Rise About?
In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped LA apartment. The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.