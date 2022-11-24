Here's Where to Watch 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' 2022 (Free) Online Streaming at Home

Netflix’s Movie! Here’s options for downloading or watching Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the Knives Out (2) sequel at home. Is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 2022 available to stream? Is watching Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option / service.
Murder and mystery are a thrilling combination in Glass Onion, the follow-up to 2019's Knives Out. But before you put on your crime-solving hat -- or perhaps a snazzy Daniel Craig-inspired neckerchief -- you'll need to know when you can tune in.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will land in movie theaters on Nov. 23, a full month before it hits Netflix in late December. Also, and this is a key detail, you'll have just seven days to catch one of those theater screenings. Miss those and it seems you'll have to endure the blackout period before the movie arrives on the streaming service.
Rian Johnson wrote and directed the sequel, which has a cast that includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.
Craig is reprising his role as razor-sharp detective Benoit Blanc. If you're wondering how to watch (or rewatch) Knives Out ahead of the sequel, Here's how you can watch Rian Johnson's highly anticipated whodunnit Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery streaming online at home.
When Does Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery On Netflix?
Glass Onion will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, December 23. Netflix movies are usually released on the streaming service at 12 a.m. Pacific Time or 3 a.m. Eastern Time on the morning of the film’s release date. Therefore, Knives Out 2 will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, December 23 at 12 a.m. PT, aka 3 a.m. ET.
Where Can I Watch Glass Onion:
Right now, the only way to watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is in a movie theater. Knives Out 2 opened in a select 600 theaters in the U.S. on November 23 and will play in theaters for one week only. You can find Glass Onion showtimes at a movie theater near you via:
● Fandango
● AMC Theaters
● Cinemark Theaters
● Regal Theaters.
Is Knives Out On Netflix? Where Can I Stream It?
Sadly, no. Although Knives Out is still not on Netflix at this time—despite the sequel coming to Netflix on December 23—the good news is that it's available to rent or buy on most platforms.
Is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on HBO Max?
Unfortunately, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will not be released onto HBO Max, as it is a Netflix movie and not a Warner Bros. film. Traditionally, Warner Bros. movies are usually released onto the streaming service, with Don’t Worry Darling coming to the platform next week.
Is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Available On Hulu?
Is Glass Onion “Knives Out” On Amazon Prime
Yes! You can stream the “Knives Out” on Prime Video.
Is Knives Out Streaming on Paramount+?
The Knives Out is not currently available to stream on Paramount Plus.
How to Watch Knives Out:
If you want to watch the first Knives Out on streaming while you wait for Knives Out 2 on Netflix, you can do that—but, unfortunately, you’ll have to pay for it. The first Knives Out is not streaming anywhere for free, but it is available to rent and buy on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play, Apple TV, and more. The price may vary depending on which platform you use to buy the film, but on Amazon, Knives Out costs $3.99 to rent and $7.99 to buy.
What is “Glass Onion” about?
Detective Benoit Blanc arrives in Greece for his next adventure after getting invited to spend a weekend with a tech billionaire and his quirky group of friends. What awaits Blanc is an elaborately planned murder mystery party whose clues span across the island — that is until a guest takes an all too literal approach and kills a member of the party.
Blanc must now put his skills to the test as he discerns fake clues from real ones as he evaluates the crime scene — and the friends — for clues pointing to the identity of the killer.
Who is in the “Glass Onion” cast?
Daniel Craig reprises his role as detective Benoit Blanc with a brand-new cast including Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista and Madelyn Cline.
Will there be a “Knives Out 3?”
Yes! Rian Johnson made a deal with Netflix to write and direct two “Knives Out” sequels, so there’s at least one more Benoit Blanc mystery after “Glass Onion.”
