Here's Where To Watch 'House Party' 2023 (Free) Online Streaming at Home

Comedy Movie! Here are options for downloading or watching House Party streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated comedy movie at home.House Party 2023 available to stream? Is watching House Party on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole are ringing in 2023 with a rager in their upcoming comedy, House Party, which releases in theaters later this week — and we’ve got you covered on how you can watch it.
The movie follows two best friends who work as house cleaners but dream of becoming club promoters. After cleaning an especially famous client’s house, they decide to throw a party there, welcoming a huge crowd into Lebron James‘ unoccupied mansion. Aside from starring in the comedy as himself, the NBA player is also producing House Party through his production company SpringHill Company.
Where can I watch House Party? Will it be on HBO Max? Will it be on Netflix? Here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch House Party:
When is the House Party release date?
After a few start and stops, the House Party reboot is finally hitting US theaters on January 13, which places the debut on the Martin Luther King holiday weekend in the US.
We're still awaiting word on when the film will debut in the UK.
Where to Watch House Party Online
As of now, the only way to watch House Party is to head out to a movie theater when it premieres on Friday, Jan. 13. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Amazon, Apple, Vudu, and YouTube or become available to stream on HBO Max.
House Party cast
Fittingly, the "House Party" at James' home has a star-studded guest list. While main characters portrayed by Tosin Cole and Jacob Lattimore take the spotlight, the party will feature appearances from Kid N' Play, Anthony Davis, Odell Beckham Jr., Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne and Big Sean among many others.
● Tosin Cole: Damon
● Jacob Lattimore: Kevin
● Andrew Santino: Peter
● DC Young Fly: Vic
● Karen Obilom: Venus
● LeBron James: Self
● Christopher "Kid" Reid: Self
● Christopher "Play" Martin: Self
● Anthony Davis: Self
● Odell Beckham Jr.: Self
● Snoop Dogg: Self
● Lil Wayne: Self
● Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi: Self
● Big Sean: Self
● Tinashe: Self
● Lena Waithe: Self
● Hit-Boy: Self
● Druski: Self
Will House Party Be On Netflix?
No, House Party will not be on Netflix since it’s a Warner Bros. film and will go directly to HBO Max following its theatrical run.
Will House Party Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new movie House Party on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
Will House Party Be On HBO MAX?
The good news is that yes, House Party will eventually be on HBO Max. While it was originally slated for a digital-only release, it was restructured to release in theaters after Warner Bros. Discovery announced that all their films would have a 45-day theatrical run before going to the streaming platform. By that logic, House Party could come to HBO Max by early March.
What is House Party About:
Aspiring club promoters and best buds Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore) are barely keeping things together. Out of money, down on their luck and about to lose the roofs over their heads—and freshly fired from their low-lift jobs as house cleaners—the pair needs a huge windfall to make their problems go away. In a ‘what the hell?’ move, they decide to host the party of the year at an exclusive mansion, the site of their last cleaning job, which just happens to belong to none other than LeBron James. No permission? No problem. What could go wrong? How about a time traveling DJ, undependable security, a runaway guest list, one borrowed Lamborghini, angry rival promoters, a stolen championship ring, escalating property damage, an angry koala..? But also, one outrageous ride stacked with double-take cameos and timeless throwback tracks, R-rated comedy and two friends worth cheering for... you have to see to believe. After all, a night like this doesn’t come around more than once.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.