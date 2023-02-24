Here's Where To Watch 'Jesus Revolution' (Free) Online Streaming at Home Here's How

Lionsgate Movie! Here are options for downloading or watching Jesus Revolution streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the drama movie at home. Is Jesus Revolution 2023 available to stream? Is watching Jesus Revolution New Sequel on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
Watch Now : Jesus Revolution Online Free
Jesus Revolution is an upcoming movie based on Pastor Greg Laurie's autobiographical book of the same title. The movie focuses on Greg's early years as he becomes involved in the "Jesus movement" which originated in Southern California in the late 1960s and early 1970s, eventually spreading throughout much of North America and Europe. Along with a sea of his hippie friends, Greg arrives on the American west coast and attempts to breathe new life into a dying church. A coming-of-age movie set alongside "the greatest spiritual awakening in American history", Jesus Revolution explores faith, rock and roll, and newfound love.
The faith-based movie genre has another entry in Jesus Revolution. From the same team that made I Can Only Imagine and American Underdog, this 2023 new movie follows how a spiritual awakening occurred for many people in the hippie community in the early 1970s.
Based on a true story and on a book from Greg Laurie, Jesus Revolution stars Kelsey Grammer, Jonathan Roumie, Joel Courtney and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. If you're interest is piqued, Here’s everything we know about how, when and where you can watch Jesus Revolution.
When Is Jesus Revolution's Release Date?
Early access screenings for Jesus Revolution begin on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
Jesus Revolution will then premiere worldwide on Friday, February 24, 2023.
Is Jesus Revolution Coming to Movie Theaters?
Jesus Revolution is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US as of February 24 (the movie does not have any announced release dates outside of the US).
In order to find Jesus Revolution showtimes and tickets near you, you can check out the movie's official website the website of your favorite local theater or Fandango, which will show you every theater in your area playing the movie. You can purchase Jesus Revolution tickets directly through any of these platforms.
Where To Watch Jesus Revolution:
As of now, the only way to watch Jesus Revolution is to head out to a theater when it releases on Friday, Feb. 24. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Watch Now : Jesus Revolution Online Free
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Peacock. Read on for more information.
How To Watch Jesus Revolution For Free
A silver lining to Jesus Revolution being delayed a bit longer, more chance for new moviegoers to experience the Cocaine Bear for themselves — or for fans of the movie to watch it for the eighth hundred time, no judgement.
At this time, Jesus Revolution is available to stream with a Disney Plus subscription.
Is Jesus Revolution Available to Stream?
It is not yet known when or where Jesus Revolution will be available to stream. However, the movie's production and distribution companies (Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company) lead us to speculate that when the movie becomes available to stream, it will likely be hosted on a couple of different platforms depending on your country. Last year, Lionsgate signed streaming deals with both The Roku Channel and Peacock, that'll allow the streaming services to host their films.
In the United States, Starz is available with any Hulu plan starting at $7.99 per month. In the United Kingdom, Amazon Prime customers can purchase LIONSGATE+ alongside any plan starting at £5.99 per month.
Will Jesus Revolution Be On HBO MAX?
No, Jesus Revolution will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. While the company previously released its movies on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, they have since stopped and have implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and streaming release.
Will Jesus Revolution Be On Netflix?
No, Jesus Revolution will not be available on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will be heading straight to Peacock after its theatrical release. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform.
Will Jesus Revolution Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new TV show Smile on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
What is Jesus Revolution About?
Here is the official synopsis for Jesus Revolution:
"In the 1970s, young Greg Laurie is searching for all the right things in all the wrong places: until he meets Lonnie Frisbee, a charismatic hippie-street-preacher. Together with Pastor Chuck Smith, they open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to an unexpected revival of radical and newfound love, leading to what TIME Magazine dubbed a 'Jesus Revolution.'"