Here's Where To Watch 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Free Online Streaming At Home

Keanu Reeves's Movie! Here are options for downloading or watching John Wick: Chapter 4 streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the fourth installment in the John Wick franchise at home. Is John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) available to stream? Is watching John Wick 4 on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime?
Wondering how to watch John Wick: Chapter 4? We have all of the details on the latest John Wick movie, from showtimes to streaming info.
As the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4 brings back Keanu Reeves as the titular character. While the movie was pushed back nearly two years because of the pandemic, it’s finally here — and we have you covered on how you can watch it.
John Wick: Chapter 4 follows the professional hitman as he works his way toward defeating The High Table. However, he must first contest a new enemy — who has “powerful alliances across the globe.”
Keanu Reeves is back! John Wick 4 officially known as John Wick: Chapter 4 is less than a month away, and Keanu Reeves's return as the hitman is set to be an epic one.
So where can you watch John Wick: Chapter 4? Is it on Netflix? What about HBO Max? Here's your guide to everything you need to know about how to watch the highly anticipated action movie John Wick 4 streaming, the latest installment in the John Wick franchise.
When Is John Wick: Chapter 4 Release Date?
John Wick: Chapter 4 will be available in theaters this afternoon with a wider release date of March 24.
If you would rather wait to watch it from the comforts of home, keep reading below, so you can learn more about the movie’s streaming and home media release details.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Streaming Date
There's been no official announcement regarding John Wick: Chapter 4's streaming release. However, given it's a Lionsgate film, John Wick: Chapter 4 will eventually be released on Starz, the Roku Channel, and Peacock rather than Netflix, HBO Max, or Disney+.
Lionsgate has signed multiple streaming deals over the past couple of years that see the company's movies stream first on Starz, then the Roku Channel, then Peacock. Given this multi-tiered approach, we can't provide a solid estimate on when you can expect John Wick: Chapter 4 to hit streaming services. We'll update this article with the latest information as it becomes available.
Where To Watch John Wick: Chapter 4 online
As of now, the only way to watch John Wick: Chapter 4 is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, March 24. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube or Apple.
When Will John Wick: Chapter 4 Be On Streaming?
While a digital release date for John Wick: Chapter 4 has not yet been announced, we can make an educated guess based on a previously released Lionsgate movie.
Plane, which premiered on Jan. 13, came to digital platforms on Feb. 3 — about three weeks after it was released in theaters. If John Wick: Chapter 4 follows the same trajectory, we could be watching it from the comfort of our living rooms by late April or early May.
Will John Wick: Chapter 4 Be On Netflix?
While John Wick: Chapter 4 could potentially come to Netflix in the future, there has been no announcement about any plans for it to join the streaming giant following its theatrical run. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available on digital.
Will John Wick 4 Be On HBO Max?
No, John Wick: Chapter 4 will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. Last year, the company released its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.
Will John Wick: Chapter 4 Be On Peacock?
Lionsgate struck a massive distribution deal with Peacock that gives the streaming service exclusive rights to its films’ “Pay 2” streaming window (via THR). The agreement means that after Lionsgate’s films have their initial streaming releases on Starz, the movies, like John Wick: Chapter 4, will later be available to stream on Peacock. Since Lionsgate hasn’t even confirmed the official streaming release date for the John Wick sequel on Starz, don’t expect to see the movie land on Peacock until at least winter 2024 after the deal officially kicks in.
Pay 1 windows typically last between a year to 18 months, meaning that if John Wick: Chapter 4 begins streaming on Starz in September 2023, it isn’t likely to join Peacock's movie library until September 2024 at the earliest. Peacock and Lionsgate's deal confirmed that releases like John Wick: Chapter 4 would start streaming on the service in 2024, so the latest movie will most likely be on Peacock in fall 2024. By this time, John Wick: Chapter 4 will be available alongside the entire John Wick franchise for streaming on the platform.
Is John Wick 4 Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new action thriller John Wick 4 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
Where can you stream John Wick 4 from home?
Instead of turning to HBO Max, the fourth movie will likely stream on Peacock, where the first three movies are currently streaming. Now, as for when the movies will arrive to Peacock is another question. It’s going to be at least a couple of months until we are able to watch the movie from home. Of course, as soon as we have a date, we’ll be sure to update this post!
John Wick 4 also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, and others. The movie is rated R for some language and pervasive strong violence. In theaters this Friday, March 24.
How to Watch John Wick Online:
If you're looking to catch up on the first three John Wick movies, you have a couple options. If you have a Peacock subscription, you can stream all three movies on that service. Alternatively, you can rent or buy the movies on Prime Video or Apple TV.
John Wick is only available to stream via an HBO Max subscription, which is $9.99 per month with ads ($99.99 per year) or $14.99 per month ($149.99 annually) without ads. Alternatively, there’s an option to rent or buy John Wick from Prime Video for a fee or through cable/satellite TV providers pay-per-view options. For hard copy editions, look for the movies on DVD or Blu-ray.
How to Watch John Wick: Chapter 4 Online For Free?
There are a few ways to watch John Wick 4 online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Cast and Characters
John Wick: Chapter 4 was written by Shay Hatten, Michael Finch and Derek Kolstad. It was directed by Chad Stahelski and stars the following actors:
- Keanu Reeves as John Wick
- Donnie Yen as Caine
- Bill Skarsgård as Marquis
- Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King
- Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu
- Shamier Anderson as Tracker
- Lance Reddick as Charon
- Rina Sawayama as Akira
- Scott Adkins as Killa
- Ian McShane as Winston
- Marko Zaror as Chidi
- Natalia Tena as Katia
- Aimée Kwan as Mia
What is John Wick: Chapter 4 about?
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.
"With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin," it reads.
That's not a surprise to anybody who's seen the third movie as while he was in exile, Wick is given the choice to either kill the Continental owner Winston or die. Wick chooses to return to the Continental, but never plans to kill Winston.
Obviously the High Table (a council of crime lords that control everything) aren't too pleased with this and the Adjudicator declares the Continental 'deconsecrated', meaning business can take place on the hotel's grounds.
So a bunch of High Table assassins, including Zero, try to take down Wick, Winston and Continental concierge Charon, and it won't be a surprise to say they don't succeed.