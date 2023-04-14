Here's Where To Watch 'Renfield' Online Free: Is Renfield (2023) Streaming On Netflix Or HBO Max

You don't need to be "Dead and Loving It" to enjoy this new comedic take on Dracula.
Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina all star in the new supernatural comedy movie Renfield. Luckily, we have you covered on everything you need to know about the new flick!
Nicolas Cage playing Dracula? When R.M. Renfield (Hoult) — Dracula’s loyal servant — falls in love with a traffic cop (Awkwafina), he attempts to break free of the narcissistic vampire after centuries of serving him.
Although Renfield is premiering alongside the horror film The Pope’s Exorcist and will be facing competition from the sophomore weekend of Universal’s own record-breaking Super Mario Bros. Movie, the Dracula film is expected to be a hit at the box office. Renfield also already boasts positive reviews from critics and widespread anticipation for the bloody brilliant vampire performance of Oscar winner Nick Cage. While the success of the movie could grant it an extended exclusive run in theaters, audiences can still count on Renfield’s streaming release date to arrive in a timely manner.
So where can you watch Renfield?
When Does the Renfield Movie Come Out?
Renfield will be released worldwide on Friday 14 April 2023. It has not yet been confirmed to be coming to any streaming platform. Watch this space for updates on where to watch Renfield online.
Where to watch Renfield:
As of now, the only way to watch Renfield is to head to a theater when it releases on Friday, April 14. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Following its release in theaters, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video. Expect the movie to hit the streamer 45 days after its theatrical run, which should be sometime in May. it's most likely that Peacock will be the main platform that will stream Renfield.
Is Renfield Streaming Online?
In terms of the streaming release, Renfield will most likely follow the 45-day theatrical window before being available to stream online. Due to Peacock's multi-billion dollar acquisition of Lionsgate (the franchise's production company), it's most likely that Peacock will be the main platform that will stream Renfield.
Is Renfield streaming on Peacock?
Yes! Renfield will be coming to Peacock at some point after its release in theaters because the streaming platform currently has the licence to stream Universal films. No official date has yet been confirmed, but films usually launch around eight weeks after their theatrical run starts. That means you might be able to stream Renfield from July 2023.
Will Renfield be on Netflix?
No, Renfield will not be available on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will be heading straight to Peacock after its theatrical release.
Is Renfield streaming on HBO Max?
No. Renfield is a Universal Pictures, not a Warner Bros. movie. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2023. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.)
Is Renfield streaming on Prime Video?
Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be disappointed because 'Renfield' is not a part of the streaming giant's library.
The bad news is that the movie is not likely to come to Prime Video. Paramount Pictures movies used to head to Amazon Prime Video about a year after the theatrical release, but that's changed with a lot of movies recently. Instead of heading to Prime Video, they've gone to Paramount+.
Is Renfield Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new movie Renfield on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time.
Who is in the cast of Renfield?
Nicolas Cage as Dracula
Well-known Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage plays Renfield’s overbearing and sinister master, Count Dracula, a vampire with a huge appetite. Cage is best known for starring in action films Face/Off and The Rock, and adventure comedy National Treasure. His more recent credits include sci-fi horror Color Out of Space, drama mystery Pig, and westerns Butcher’s Crossing, and The Old Way.
Nicholas Hoult as Renfield
Nicholas Hoult plays Renfield, Dracula’s servile familiar who is desperate to rid himself of his boss. Hoult is best known for playing Tony in teen drama Skins, and Beast in the X-Men films. He recently starred in historical comedy series The Great, and animated comedy Crossing Swords. He is no stranger to comedy horror films, having appeared in Warm Bodies, and The Menu.
Other cast members include:
- Awkwafina as Rebecca Quincy
- Shohreh Aghdashloo as Ella
- Ben Schwartz as Teddy Lobo
- Brandon Scott Jones as Mark
- Jenna Kanell as Carol
- William Ragsdale as Older Priest
- Caroline Williams as Vanessa
- Camille Chen as Kate
- Adrian Martinez as Chris Marcos
- Derek Russo as Brice
- Joshua Mikel as Phil
- Choppy Guillotte as FBI Agent Andy
- Dave Davis as Mitch
What is Renfield about?
Renfield is a modern day take on characters and a classic vampire tale - it follows Dracula’s henchman who is trapped in a toxic relationship with his lord and master. Renfield bitterly regrets making a pact with Dracula in which he is expected to do the vampire’s bidding and bring him human prey to eat in return for being granted supernatural powers.
But when Renfield falls in love with aggressive traffic cop Rebecca Quincy, he realises there is more to life than being a slave to a nocturnal demonic dark lord. Renfield attends a support group in the hope of finding a way to escape his master’s control - but when Drcula crashes the party, he realises he may have made a big mistake.