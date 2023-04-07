Here's Where To Watch 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Free Online Streaming at Home

Animation Film! Here are options for downloading or watching The Super Mario Bros Movie streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the all-star video game adaptation movie The Super Mario Bros at home. The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2023 available to stream? Is watching The Super Mario Bros Movie on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
To many, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the biggest entertainment release of 2023. The film brings together the world's most prolific video game franchise with one of its most prolific animation studios in Illumination. Factor in the involvement of Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto as a producer and an all-star cast of A-list voice talent, and this movie has all the makings of Hollywood's next animated blockbuster. Read our review of The Super Mario Bros. Movie for more.
Mushroom Kingdom, here we come! It's almost baffling how it's taken this long to get a proper animated film adaptation of The Super Mario Bros. series, which is easily one of the most, if not the most, well-known and beloved video game franchises of all time. For over four decades, Nintendo's titular Italian plumber and face of the company has been entertaining gamers, appearing in over two-hundred different games since Mario's debut in 1981. Mario and his brother Luigi also have a history in the world of filmmaking, though not precisely for the same prestigious reasons. One of the most bizarre adaptations in motion picture history, Super Mario Bros. (1993), starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as Mario and Luigi (neither of which are Italian), didn't come even close to delivering the iconic style and tone of the original games, instead opting for a flashy dinosaur-themed sci-fi box office bomb.
Despite a strange first attempt, the Super Mario Bros. IP is still ripe for a cinematic adaptation. Thankfully, we’re finally getting that with the aptly named The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Coming from Illumination Animation, otherwise known as the studio behind The Secret Life of Pets, Despicable Me, and Sing franchises, early looks at the film already tease a visually faithful adaption that will thrust fans and audiences into the Mushroom Kingdom like never before. Given the huge intergenerational popularity of the series, the film is practically guaranteed to be a massive win for Universal Pictures and Illumination. Those chances are even further improved with Universal Studios' long-awaited Super Nintendo World set to open mere months before the film's release.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now playing in theaters.
So where can you watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie?
When Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie Release Date?
The film was initially scheduled for December 21st, 2022, but was delayed until April. Thankfully fans didn't have to wait too much longer because. Mario, Luigi, and more will be driving their karts onto the big screen when The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters on Friday, April 7th, 2023.
It will not be available on any streaming platform, nor will it be available to rent or buy via any digital or VOD service such as Peacock.
Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie Releasing in Theaters or on Streaming?
The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be theatrically released in early April, and no clear plans for a streaming release have yet been made known at this time. That being said, since the film is a production of Illumination Animation and Universal Pictures, it's likely that the movie will be making its streaming home on Peacock at a later date.
Although Peacock is technically available for free, the service's library is limited, and most of the original and high-profile content is reserved for paid subscribers. As far as paid subscriptions go, there are two options available - Premium and Premium+. Premium costs $4.99 USD per month and offers the entirety of Peacock's library as well as access to live programming such as sports games and other events, all with limited ads. Premium+ doubles the price at $9.99 USD per month and has the added benefits of removing most ads and allowing subscribers to download select titles for offline viewing.
Where to Watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) Online
As of now, the only way to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, April 7.
Otherwise, you'll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube and Apple, or become available to stream on Peacock.
Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie streaming on Peacock?
The animated feature will be in theaters for a number of weeks before landing on the streaming service Peacock.
Will The Super Mario Bros. Movie Be On Netflix?
No, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will not be on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will go to Peacock after its theatrical run.
Consequently, the latest date that The Super Mario Bros. Movie will begin streaming on Peacock is August 5. Universal also struck a streaming deal with Netflix for animated features, so after four months of exclusive streaming on Peacock, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will head over to Netflix for 10 months (via Netflix). After this 10-month period has concluded, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will return to Peacock for another four months of streaming exclusivity.
Will The Super Mario Bros. Movie Be On HBO Max?
No, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is not on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. Last year, the company released its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.
Will Super Mario Bros. Movie Be On Prime Video?
Prime Video should eventually have The Super Mario Bros. Movie available to stream, thanks to a licensing deal between Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Amazon. This will come around four months after its time on Peacock, so expect it on Amazon from October 2023 at the earliest.
Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new animation movie The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
What is The Super Mario Bros. Movie About?
The Super Mario Bros. movie is an animated, feature-length film based on Nintendo's iconic video game property. Here's the official synopsis from Universal Pictures:
While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario and brother Luigi are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach, Mario taps into his own power.