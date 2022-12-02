Here's Where To Watch 'Violent Night' (Free) Online Streaming at Home

Universal Pictures! Here are options for downloading or watching Violent Night streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated action movie at home. Is Violent Night 2022 available to stream? Is watching Violent Night on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
Santa’s gonna slay ‘em this Christmas!Some naughty kids get a piece of coal. For the far worse ones, Santa’s got a special gift. You’ll find it soon enough in Violent Night. Watch how the bright and silent night of noel turns into a dark, bloody mess in this all-new Christmas movie. Featuring Stranger Things’ favorite star David Harbour as the man, the myth, the legend, the black comedy action film follows ol' Saint Nick as he tries to save Christmas and a family when they are attacked by a group of dangerous criminals. If you have never seen Santa in a badass role before (not counting Bad Santa), then this is the golden opportunity to see the lively Father Christmas on a mission.
Violent Night is directed by Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, both known for earlier writing for Sonic the Hedgehog film series. The movie also stars John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Leah Brady, Edi Patterson, and Beverly D'Angelo in various roles. This Christmas, get ready for a wild, explosive, and Violent Night. Here’s where, when, and how you can catch the man in action.
When Is Violent Night’s Release Date?
Violent Night is premiering at the New York Comic Con on October 7, 2022, followed by its nationwide theatrical release on Friday, December 2, 2022.
Where To Watch Violent Night :
As of now, the only way to watch Violent Night is to head out to a theater when it premieres on Friday, Dec. 2. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, YouTube, Amazon and Apple, or stream on Peacock. Read on for more information.
How To Watch Violent Night Online
Want to watch Violent Night online? You’ll need to sign up for NBC Universal’s streaming service, Peacock. Peacock is the only place to watch the Violent Night online for now — Violent Night will only be on Peacock for 60 days, but it’s not available on iTunes or Amazon and not streaming anywhere else for now.
When Will Violent Night Be On Peacock?
While a streaming release date has not yet been announced for Violent Night, we can estimate when it could head to Peacock based on another Universal Pictures movie.
Bros, which hit theaters on Sept. 30, will be available to stream on Peacock on Dec. 2 — a little over 60 days after its theatrical release. If Violent Night follows the same pattern, it could make its way to the platform by late January. However, other movies like Nope took more than 100 days, so it’s best to take this estimate with a grain of salt.
Will Violent Night Be On HBO Max?
No, Violent Night will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. While the company previously released its movies on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, they have since stopped, and have implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.
Will Violent Night Be On Netflix?
No, Violent Night will not be available on Netflix — at least not any time soon, since it will be heading straight to Peacock after its theatrical release. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available on the NBC Universal-owned streaming platform.
What Is Violent Night about?
Violent Night is a grungy showcase of the other side of Santa Claus that kids (or even adults) don’t expect. This will not be your regular, happy, and cheery Christmas movie, as the name rightly suggests. But it’s set on Christmas and despite all the firepower and fights, it drives the essence of the festival. The plot follows Santa on Christmas Eve as he rides around the world on his sleigh, on his yearly duty of giving away gifts. But when he lands at a particular family estate, he is held at gunpoint by a mercenary. If he’s not already disappointed at his night’s schedule being disrupted, he soon discovers that a group of very bad people has held the entire family hostage, including a little girl. And so, Santa dons his unseen persona and takes the attackers down. And thus, Christmas shall be saved once again by Santa and peace shall be restored on earth once again. Watch the movie to find out how far he has to go to set things straight.
