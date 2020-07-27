Hetvi Karia---- Digital marketing diva's advice on brand leverage

Hetvi Karia is a prominent leading female digital entrepreneur. Hetvi Karia is a 20-year-old youngest digital entrepreneur, Interior designer, Co-Founder of the leading digital marketing company named "TEAMWIZARDMEDIA" and Women President of the South Mumbai Crime Prevention Department from Mumbai, India. Her expertise in the digital coliseum made her even more competent and now she is totaled among the youngest influencers of the nation.
Hetvi karia presents the perfect illustration of growing and leveraging on your heels. She is so enthusiastic and passionate about her chore so elaborated on the few reasons why digital marketing is actually important to leverage your business.
She says that here are some major key points that need to keep in mind while commencing with the digital arena. For any business to survive the one thing that they really need to work upon is establishing a reputation that is impeccable. In the past few years, it has become evident that customers will always prefer a company that does not have any scandals associated with it. The importance of Digital marketing today lies in offering you multiple ways to establish a personal rapport with your customer base.
The presence of your brand and service on multiple platforms gives the option to customers to rate your services as per their level of experience. A positive and favorable review left by a satisfied customer causes the new ones to immediately convert. This, in turn, leads to the building up of the strong image of the brand in the minds of the new consumers hence leading to more conversions.
While earlier budget allocations were done individually to handle each kind of marketing medium the situation becomes more progressive now. Even a small level of investment done in a mode of email marketing has the potential to deliver results in terms of customer engagement. Using web analytics helps the business owners know whether your website is providing optimal ROI.
The future of digital marketing seems very bright at the moment. However, while brands were earlier competing with each other’s marketing strategy now the focus has shifted to a fight against the entire internet. This is the time when brands will have to use different modes and ways to actually delve and make an impact on the customers.