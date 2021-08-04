H&H Investments: The Investment Company for You

If you are interested in real estate investments, H&H Investments could be the company to get started with. Owner Handel “Del” Henri is passionate about getting people involved in the industry. “There are a lot of perks, but there are also parts of the job that are just work, but there is a balance to that,” he says. “You can make a good profit and even work for yourself, but you cannot forget about the pitfalls that come with any job.” The Miami native has some advice to get you started on your investing journey.
Henri is a skillful and experienced entrepreneur and investor and found his niche, but he says that the hardest part about real estate investmenting is property management. “That doesn’t mean that it will be difficult for everyone. I struggle with customer service, and that is a big part of this job,” he explains. “I want to provide really good service all of the time but it can be difficult to deal with someone that is a little irate.”
As a landlord, you have to put in a lot of hours because they are going to call you to always fix something. “It can be difficult because they will call at random hours to tell you there is a problem and it gets really crazy the more properties you have.,” Henri explains. “From minor issues to bigger issues like from some ants in the kitchen to a busted water line, you will have a call for it.”
If you describe what it is like to be a landlord to someone it would probably not excite them or make them want to begin real estate investing. Handel is not a person to shy away from a difficult situation, he credits most of his success to his hard work and dedication. His philosophy is that hard work can take you as far as you want to go and in his own words, “The moment you give up, is the moment you fail”. Handel is a firm believer that even if the odds are stacked against you, you should not give up because there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. Even after years of experience Handel still believes that his biggest obstacle is all the clients which he has to handle on a daily basis. This just goes to prove that even after years of experience handling investment properties and financial planning, the job is still very challenging for Handel.
Even though Handel has already come a long way with his company, he still sees a bright future for H&H Investments. He plans to take full advantage of the opportunities that the market has to offer and he is working to adjust his company so that they can generate more profits as efficiently as possible. He is a firm believer that real estate will never die which is why he invests everything he has into the market. He advises anyone who wants to get into the industry to always network and not to be afraid to go out and meet people who could potentially help you or your business grow.
Henri is concerned first and foremost with customer satisfaction. H&H Investments are always working around the clock to ensure the best results. “Real estate investments might have its ups and downs, but the market is always worth the work you put into your properties or portfolio,” Henri says.
H&H Investments is doing more for their clients and investors. They are expanding and reaching out further to provide even better service and more room for projects. “We want to take on more and we’re excited about the future of the company.”