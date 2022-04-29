Hidden Gems in Crypto Space: Enjin Coin (ENJ), Stellar (XLM), and Pac-Man Frog (PAC)

Have you constantly desired high profits yet struggled to determine the optimal token mix for your cryptocurrency portfolio?
Let's look at three cryptocurrencies with unique use cases that have the potential to generate massive profits and fulfil your goal of being a crypto billionaire.
Enjin (ENJ) is a token that serves as the backbone of one of the world's biggest NFT marketplaces. Stellar (XLM) is a blockchain-based payment network that enables faster international transfers than MoneyGram and Western Union.
Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is a new cryptocurrency initiative. The Pac-Man Frog project aims to democratise early-stage financing for retail customers through incubating gaming entrepreneurs. Let us examine these tokens in further detail.
Enjin Coin (ENJ)
Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a well-established and proven initiative in blockchain-based gaming. The Enjin Network is the company's primary product, a diversified gaming platform that enables users to create virtual marketplaces.
ENJ tokens can be used by Enjin platform users to generate blockchain-based products such as NFTs and other gaming things.
Enjin's unique characteristic is that users must lock a particular amount of ENJ tokens within these objects to make them, a quantity that changes according to the item's rarity and popularity.
This approach, in turn, assures the physical worth of ENJ-backed assets since they actually "contain" several ENJ tokens.
Users may then delete these ENJ-based NFTs and products, reclaiming the Enjin tokens used to generate the object in the first place — a process dubbed "melting" by Enjin.
Additionally, since ENJ is a deflationary asset, its circulating quantity reduces with time, increasing the value of each individual ENJ token according to supply and demand rules.
Stellar (XLM)
Since its inception in 2014, crypto giant Stellar (XLM) has been a strong performer on the cryptocurrency market, generating enormous riches for many of its users. The cryptocurrency's low transaction fee of 0.00001 XLM is one of its selling points.
If you're looking for a low-cost cryptocurrency to invest in, Stellar (XLM) is a popular choice. The price is now $0.1891, making it less costly than numerous market leaders, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).
Additionally, it is easy to purchase since it is listed on several renowned cryptocurrency exchanges.
While most low-cost cryptos are meme coins with minimal usefulness, Stellar is not one of them. It can be used to send the digital counterpart of the US dollar, Euro, or any other kind of cryptocurrency. Additionally, they've collaborated with household brands like IBM and MoneyGram.
Pac-Man Frog: Gaming and DeFi Combo?
The Pac-Man Frog (PAC) ecosystem intends to act as an incubator for and provider of services to gaming initiatives. Currently, the launchpad DeFi space is controlled by a few significant players, and gaming tokens face several advertising hurdles.
Recognising this need, Pac-Man Frog will include an NFT marketplace and aggregator, facilitating the launch of Initial NFTs. Additionally, project owners might make use of the platform's liquidity options.
On the NFT marketplace, cross-chain bridges will be enabled, allowing consumers to save money on gas while trading.
Users holding PAC tokens will be able to vote in the DAO, which will decide all future roadmap choices for Pac-Man Frog.
What Makes Pac-Man Frog (PAC) Unique?
Pac-Man Frog (PAC) will establish an academy and give services to GameFi project owners through its Game Incubator Platform. It will have all the resources and skills essential for a successful launch.
Although Pac-Man Frog has only just launched its presale, it is already creating buzz because of its ambition to be the NFT Marketplace and GameFi development industry leader.
The platform will revolutionise gaming platforms by enabling users to benefit from the play-to-earn (P2E) option, which may be a lucrative method of earning money.
