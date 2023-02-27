Hidden Secret Behind StethCare Diagnostics & Multi-Speciality Centre

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 27: Stethcare has always worked to uphold the Vision and Mission to create excellent and equitable healthcare systems that reach all those in need, demonstrating the 5 Values (Patient First, Excellence, Equity, Integrity, and Togetherness) in all their functions and behaviours.
Quality has been a strong pillar of the Institute. One of the major objectives is that 95+ percent of the patients that come to them should leave happy with the care received; if each member of Stethcare staff focuses on that goal every single day, they will continue to be a credible organisation.
Stethcare is the largest and one of the most affordable diagnostic providers in India. Stethcare is dedicated to remaining at the forefront of the medical imaging and diagnostics field by continually maintaining state-of-the-art equipment and offering the latest in scientific advances.
- Many Years of Trust
- Blood tests cost up to 50% less
- Honest & Transparent Pricing
- Deliver Expert Reports
- Various Branches To Provide Services
With all this happening in front, there are two super doctors who put this into life, being the backbone of Stethcare.
Dr NAVEEN B, MBBS, CCCDM, FIDM
He is an alumnus of JSS medical college Mysore. As a diabetologist, his main goal is to provide the best, the utmost care and service to all kinds of patients. As diabetes is one of the leading diseases in India, he aims to prevent the disease in the pre-diabetic stage by educating & creating awareness among patients with lifestyle modifications & diet changes.
“Our walk-in clinic is a privately owned urgent care facility, and we think you will notice the difference when you visit us. Unlike the bigger chains, at BANGALORE, patients are treated like family, receiving personalised care and attention in a friendly, caring, and professional environment.” - Naveen B
Dr ABHIGNANA M, MBBS
She is an alumnus of JSS medical college, Mysore. She believes that her foremost duty is to serve the people that trust us with their health needs. The idea of providing blood tests at an affordable cost is to not burden patients, which most of the time leads to patients neglecting health checks fearing high costs.
“We provide reliable results at an affordable cost & maintain transparency throughout the service experience.”- Abhignana M
Stethcare is going to be a unique heterogeneous multispecialty care corridor to make their body and mind perfectly cured, energetic, fresh and delighted, for these Stethcare have to adopt traditional as well as newly invented paths through the pages of healthcare with all modern amenities and devices.
STETHCARE involves a medical professional collecting a sample of blood, tissue, or other biological matter from the patient. The specimen is then sent to their clinical laboratory where it is then analysed by specially trained medical professionals using sophisticated equipment.
Once testing is complete, the lab will issue a report with the findings to their ordering physician, who will interpret the results. After interpreting the results, the physician will discuss the findings with the patient and determine the best theme of action.
In addition to their medical examinations and treatments, They offer on-site diagnostics radiology & laboratory services. Their experienced urgent care and emergency medicine healthcare providers treat a wide variety of illnesses, perform sports, work, and school and provide occupational medical services.
Stethcare Diagnostics & Multi-Speciality Centre
Address: #1590, Nandi, 1st floor, 1st phase 5th stage, near SBI bank, BEML Layout, RR Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560098.
Phone: 089712 12451