HOGAR CONTROLS Launches NUE Range of Smart Home Products by Founder and CEO Karan Kumar

Introducing the New Generation of Smart Home Solutions: NUE from HOGAR CONTROLS. NUE smart products , NUE Smart Home Kit and Exclusive B2B E-commerce Portal.
Founders Karan Kumar and Vijay Kumar are proud to announce the launch of their latest and most innovative products yet. The NUE series of smart home solutions is designed to elevate and enhance the home automation experience.
HOGAR CONTROLS has established a reputation for delivering state-of-the-art touch panels and cutting-edge smart home technology. With the launch of the NUE series and their new B2B e-commerce portal, the company is poised to take the smart home industry by storm.
▪ NUE Smart Home products
Groundbreaking NUE Series from HOGAR CONTROLS.
With its advanced technology, including super speed, efficiency, and the longest RF range, the NUE Series sets a new standard in touch panels. Available in six stylish color options - misty pink, Sierra Blue, Rose Gold, Cool White, Graphite Grey, and Classic Black - this series is designed to elevate your home automation experience.
Price Range: 59-249 USD
▪ Hogar ONE
HOGAR ONE Hub - The Ultimate Smart Home Gateway Hub.
Powered by AI and featuring a sleek design and user-friendly interface, HOGAR ONE Hub is your all-in-one solution for ultimate convenience and security. With advanced automation and human recognition, this cutting-edge device delivers superior speed and the ultimate in digital security. Upgrade your home today with HOGAR ONE Hub
Price: 499 USD
Hogar ONE S
HOGAR ONE S is a smaller and compact version smart home HUB powered by USB 5V and Z-Wave 700 series wireless module. A perfect fit for small MDU apartments. Works as a standalone gateway and slave for Hogar ONE hub.
Both Hubs work with user-friendly app HOGAR ONE, Voice assistant Alexa and Google Home.
Price: 149 USD
▪ Hogar NUE Smart Home KIT
Transform Your Home with the Complete NUE SMART HOME KIT.
The NUE SMART HOME KIT offers a comprehensive home automation solution for lights, fans, AC, AV, TV, and RGB features. Ideal for new or existing 2/3/4 BHK apartments, this retrofit semi-DIY kit can be set up in just a few hours. Elevate your home to the next level of convenience and control with the NUE SMART HOME KIT
Price: 399 USD
▪ Hogar Lite App
A user-friendly DIY app that integrates smoothly with all HOGAR WiFi and Zigbee solutions.
▪ Exclusive B2B Portal
Revolutionize the way you manage your smart home business with the launch of HOGAR CONTROLS' exclusive B2B portal www.hogarcontrols.pro
Get Exclusive Benefits with the HOGAR B2B Portal - Factory Pricing, Technical Support, and Streamlined Supply Chain.
Shop with confidence on the easy-to-use B2B portal, offering attractive discounts directly from the factory with no middle distributors. Enjoy peace of mind with a 24-month warranty and superior technical support. No minimum order quantity and superfast delivery from the original HOGAR factory. Upgrade your business today with the HOGAR B2B Portal.
HOGAR CONTROLS
A Brand Fueled by Innovation and a Commitment to Excellence.
Founded in 2014 by Karan Kumar and Vijay Kumar, HOGAR CONTROLS has a history of delivering cutting-edge technology in the home automation space. After experiencing growth from 2014 to 2021 under their management, the company faced managerial challenges in 2021-2022 from an NRI investor, leading to a separation from the trading company Hogar Controls India Pvt Ltd. The founders then focused on R&D and improving the product line, leading to the launch of the NUE series of products from their original founding company, HOGAR CONTROLS. With a commitment to reliable products and services, founders aim to regain its market position as a prominent benchmark in smart home automation.
Distinguish Between The Original HOGAR CONTROLS and regional trading entity HOGAR CONTROLS INDIA PVT LTD: A Reminder for Dealers
Disclaimer:
