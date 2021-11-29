HOKK Finance Transforms to Enter Asian Market and Compete with Doge and Shiba Inu

Hokkaido Inu ($HOKK), a decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency project, began an intense transformation and restructure beginning September 2021. Now, with several months of experience behind them, HOKK Finance is looking to position itself as the number one meme-token to enter the Asian market in DeFi 2.0, with several notable financial products in its ecosystem to offer to its customers.
Originally launching April 16th on the Ethereum protocol, HOKK emerged at the height of the summer 2021 “meme season”, when Shiba Inu token skyrocketed to fame and a flood of similar dog-themed tokens began popping up in droves, each looking to piggyback off its success.
The relaunch was a Herculean effort over the course of 8 weeks, where the development teams worked to launch on three blockchains simultaneously - Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), with an enormous reduced supply and exciting new tokenomics to reward holders. Additionally, a customized bridge was created in order to equalize pricing of $HOKK tokens across all three chains. Rewards reflections provide holders with a 4% redistribution of each chain’s native token.
The core component of the HOKK Finance transformation is the portal, HOKKFi, an all-in-one decentralized financial ecosystem, where a user will be able to access financial products that they would use in their everyday lives. HOKKFi will give users several features including the ability to send and receive money, invest in DeFi projects, donate to eco-conscious companies, buy NFTs, and even stake and receive their pensions in ETH: a huge move by HOKK to disrupt the pension industry. The full list of products can can be found on https://hokk.finance/products.
One of the most exciting parts of the rebrand is that HOKK Finance will be setting up physical headquarters in both Singapore and Dubai, as well as appointing a world-class board of advisors, and establishing the proper licensing with the necessary authorities all in order to make the project a first-mover in the meme market. In addition to their global strategy, HOKK Finance is seeking to establish itself in the Asian market, complying with regulators on giving consumers access to HOKKFi, opening a world of opportunity.
With a forward-thinking plan to reserve a large quantity of tokens for further expansion onto even more blockchains, HOKK Finance is positioning itself to be the powerful, meme-utility™ token that provides state-of-the-art decentralized finance products that are affordable and accessible to all. Already seeing great success in both token charts and holder growth in the days following a successful launch, HOKK Finance has begun transitioning into the next phase of DeFi 2.0. The project’s future is looking brighter than ever.
HOKK Finance Transforms to Enter Asian Market and Compete with Doge and Shiba Inu
Hokkaido Inu ($HOKK), a decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency project, began an intense transformation and restructure beginning September 2021. Now, with several months of experience behind them, HOKK Finance is looking to position itself as the number one meme-token to enter the Asian market in DeFi 2.0, with several notable financial products in its ecosystem to offer to its customers.