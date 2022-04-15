Holiday Fun Returns At Practically With Free Online Summer Workshop

~Avail Practically Live subscription at just INR 225/- p.m. Inclusive of a free summer workshop that begins on April 25th.
~Learn Graphic Designing, Game Development, Website Development, Robotics, Music and Photography from subject matter experts
~Early birds, avail a flat 30% off on annual subscriptions, using the voucher code PractSumr30
New Delhi (India), April 15: Practically, India’s first immersive and experiential learning app has launched the second edition of its popular Summer Workshop spread across four to six weeks starting from 25th April for all its live class students. New users can also avail of this by subscribing to Practically Live (online classes) at an attractive monthly fee of just INR 225/- p.m. additionally; early registrants can avail of a voucher code PractSumr30 for a flat 30% off on all annual subscriptions.
To understand the current needs of the students from across the country, practically conducted a research survey where Graphic Designing (56%) and Game Development (53%) were ranked as the top courses that students wanted to pursue as a part of their extracurricular activity this summer. This was followed by Photography and Music (50%), Robotics (44%) and Website Development (43%). Following the insight, the workshop has been designed holistically with these 6 courses to ensure the students' preferences are made a top priority, and they are taught using the best faculty, tools and resources.
Students can enrol for one or all the courses offered at the summer Workshop based on their interests. Upon successful completion of the workshop, students will receive an official certificate.
3 STEM courses help students build games, websites and robots using advanced tools and software. The workshop also includes courses on graphic designing, music, and photography to feed the creative mind.
The Game Development using Roblox is another exciting element in the workshop that will bring out the gamer in you. The course will help to learn the basics of game development using the Roblox platform and, at the same time, will provide access to Lua Coding Language. Apart from these, the course will teach how to create a script, make objects spawn, program your Humanoid Roblox Player, and much more.
The Website Development course will assist aspirants to create a blogging site and a standard website for business or personal use by using WordPress, a free, open-source blogging tool and content management system.
The Robotics course helps strengthen students’ knowledge of AI and related concepts by assisting them to create various projects and applications such as control motors, actuators, signal lights, and more using the Arduino Uno board.aam
The Graphic Designing course will aid in creating digital art, unique images and intellectual skills using 2D design software. The Photography course will explain the nuances of photography, such as understanding ISO, Aperture, Exposure, dynamics of light to get amazing pictures, mobile and macro photography, and more.
The Music (vocals) course gives a deeper insight into the world of ragas and performing arts. The session will introduce students to Alankara, Bandish, Raga Bhoopali, etc.
The complete schedule is shared below:
|Course Name
|No. of Sessions
|Start Date
|Days
|Time
|Game Development using Roblox
|9
|25 Apr
|Mon- Tue
|10:00-11:00am
|Photography
|8
|25 Apr
|Mon- Tue
|04:00-05:00pm
|Robotics using Arduino
|8
|27 Apr
|Wed-Thu
|10:00-11:00am
|Intro to Indian Music
|7
|27 Apr
|Wed-Fri
|04:00-05:00pm
|Website Development using word press
|10
|28 Apr
|Thu-Sat
|04:00-05:00pm
|Graphics Designing with photoshop
|8
|29 Apr
|Fri-Sat
|10:00-11:00am
The Summer Workshop created by Practically addresses the need of all students, from upskilling to recreational fun activities. It will help keep children engaged while they discover new learnings with ease.
Download the Practically Play Store and App Store subscribe to Practically Live or any other annual subscription. Limited seats are available.
About Practically
Founded in 2018 by Mr. Subbarao Siddabattula, Founder & CEO, Ms. Charu Noheria, Co-Founder & COO, and Mr. Ilangovel Thulasimani, Co-Founder & CTO, Practically uses next-generation interactive methods, such as Augmented Reality (AR), Simulations and 3D videos for an enhanced learning experience. It is an intelligent, interactive and immersive learning app for students in classes 6 to 12, focusing on STEM learning. Life-like simulations and Augmented Reality (AR) experiences are combined with learning pathways to bring learning alive and increase the retention rate of concepts. We have also launched the revolutionary #ScanAnything feature becoming the world’s first EdTech Company. Practically also offers Live classes, a Coding ++ course, and a 24x7 Seek Help feature for doubt resolution, where students can reach out to subject experts on the platform. 1,500,000 students are already benefiting from the engaging content on Practically. The app is available for download for free on Play Store and App Store. As the brand showcases a positive growth trajectory, Practically has been recognised as a ‘Minicorn’ by Tracxn. It has also been awarded as the Best Edtech start-up of the year at Startup Awards 2021 and was adjudged as the winner at TieCon2021.
Visit the Practically website here: https://www.practically.com/