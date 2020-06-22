Hopes for Lukas US Rerun Escalates as International Boxing Promoter Returns to the US

Hopes for a rerun of the Desert Storm boxing bout between the Namibian boxing star Sakaria Lukas and the American boxer Jessie Magdaleno seems to be in the offing in this July as the Botswana based international boxing promoter Scott Patrick Farrell scheduled to return to Las Vegas with Lukas.
Farrell promotes three local prospecting boxers. He is currently backing Kutlwano Ogaketse, Kabelo Bagwasi, and Kagiso Bagwasi all from Botswana. Farrell said that despite long preparations and the paramount hype the boxing event featuring Sakaria Lukas was postponed as an after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the USA based boxing company Top Rank Boxing was considering to reschedule the fight between Sakaria Lukas and Jessie Magdaleno who happens to be the former world champion. However, because of the prevailing travel restrictions, it cannot be said surely that the match will be in June or July.
The fight that was scheduled on March 14, 2020, was a lifetime event for Sakaria Lukas. But the organizers had no other way than to cancel the bout due to the unexpected spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Top Rank Boxing is rescheduling Lukas to be in Las Vegas end of June for the fight and Farrell is ready to go all out to provide everything once the situation improves. However, the date of the fight remains to be confirmed.
Lukas was deadly shocked as the fight was postponed. If it were staged in March as per schedule, Lukas would have been the first Namibian Boxer to step into the ring of the Hulu Theater, at the Madison Square Garden, New York. All preparations were finalized by March 12, 2020. Both Lukas and Magdaleno were high in spirits for sweeping out the opponent, promoters eagerly waiting for the bell, and the media all-set for live coverage.
But the aggression of the COVID-19 pandemic washed out everything. Governments all over the world were scared and banned all public gatherings including Sports Events. At first, Lukas and his team had a faint hope based on a communication from Top Rank Boxing that the fight would be held without audiences. But nothing happened as the Governor of New York imposed a total shutdown of the city.
Top Rank gave Sakaria Lukas a nice breath with their assurance to reschedule the Desert Storm bout. Lukas’s managing company; The Global Boxing Stars represents Senator Manny Pacquiao, the boxing legend. They also have close tie-ups with the international boxing matchmaker Sean Gibbons, who is also the President of Manny Pacquiao MP promotions, and Peter Hoffman, the Director of the German Boxing Brand ROOMAIF for several boxing bouts. All of them are backing Lukas with all resources.
While the postponed fight between Sakaria Lukas and Jessie Magdaleno is expected to be in late July, or early August this year, its earlier cancellation still pinches Lukas. He cannot forget the high-intensity preparation and the hype it created. Because of the prevailing chaos and confusion in March, nothing could be finalized. No one was sure about the formalities and procedures to be followed and had any idea about reliable and authentic methods of examining the contestants before the fight. And the global travel ban put the last nail on the coffin forcing Lukas and his team to return home.
There seems to be a hope of removing the dark could! With Top Rank resuming its business, a fight was held on June 9, 2020. It was held in a specially designed studio in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand partnering with ESPN. No audience was allowed. It was termed as great news by Scott Patrick Farrell the CEO of Global Boxing Stars and the manager of Lukas.
Farrell further stated that he has an offer for a fight for July 17, 2020, against Ranfi Encarnacion alternatively. He was seriously considering this. However, careful examination of all possibilities was going on for rescheduling the bout with Magdaleno in August 2020. Sakaria Lukas has an impressive undefeated career with 23 wins and is currently ranked number 5 by IBF and number 8 in the WBA ranking.
Magdaleno happens to be the former WBC world champion in the Super bantamweight division. His pro boxing record is very good with only one loss against Isaac Dogboe, the former world champion, in 2018. However, shifting to featherweight division he had two back-to-back wins. This makes him number one in WBC and the mandatory contender for the world title. Magdaleno has much exposure to boxing and scheduled to appear on the Top Rank Studio Show to fight Dominican boxer, Yenifel Vicente.
Winning this bout Magdaleno will go forward for the world title or world title eliminator. This changes the scenario for Sakaria Lukas as he will have to fight the winner of the Magdaleno-Vicente fight. Luka does not like it. Defeating several renowned boxers, Magdaleno is better known in the boxing world. This makes him furious to have Magdaleno in the ring. He wants to win the match against Magdaleno for getting placed in the group of elite boxers.
“Magdaleno is my shot and I want him at the first opportunity,” said Sakaria Lukas. He further added that Scott Farrell is working hard with the Top Rank to arrange the fight. He did not mind to take another route for his next fight if he had to but wants to take on Magdaleno. “Put it on record that the Magdaleno fight was snatched from me and I want to fight Magdaleno, yes Magdaleno, if possible, tomorrow.” told the jubilant boxer.
The fight between Sakaria Lukas and Jessie Magdaleno that was scheduled at the Madison Square in March this year would have been the first international boxing bout for Sakaria Lukas on American soil. This could have added another feather to his laurel. He is shouldering his nation and the entire nation is eagerly waiting for the match against Jessie Magdaleno. Sakaria Lukas will go all out to prove himself in the ring by defeating Magdaleno for fulfilling his long-cherished dream of wearing the crown of world champion.