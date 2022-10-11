Hottest Cryptos For 2022 Q4: Bitcoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Quant

Given the massive bearish trend that has plagued the cryptocurrency market, most investors and crypto asset holders are having difficulty determining which tokens are the most profitable at any given time.
Bitcoin (BTC), Quant (QNT), and the new meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), have all demonstrated promising future potential; here's a quick rundown of why you should buy them now.
Bitcoin (BTC) - Where The Market Began
Bitcoin (BTC) is the first-ever successful decentralized currency and payment system, founded in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto, a mysterious developer. Nakamoto created Bitcoin (BTC) as a replacement for traditional money, intending to eventually make it a universally recognized legal tender that people could use to buy goods and services.
Bitcoin (BTC) is likely the most well-known crypto among the general population. Traditional investors who are familiar with the stock and stock markets are more likely to come across Bitcoin (BTC) than other cryptocurrencies. By putting BTC in your portfolio, you can transfer wealth to the cryptocurrency market. This coin pioneered the cryptocurrency sector and has had many economic ups and downs.
Bitcoin (BTC) was created to prevent centralized governments from controlling the distribution of money. Users can purchase, trade, and swap BTC directly with one another because it is decentralized digital money. Because there are more than 19 million bitcoins in currency, its volatility does not rule it out as a viable investment option.
Bitcoin (BTC) will always have a place in the cryptocurrency market, even though it might be the most innovative token available, it may be able to exist solely on name awareness. As a result, some investors believe that now is the time to buy the dip and add more BTC to their portfolios.
Quant - Integrating Web3 capabilities
Quant (QNT) is a cryptocurrency market leader in the top 50. Quant (QNT), the native token for the Overledger Network, unleashes the power of blockchain technology for everyone by delivering actual solutions and interoperable ecosystems, enabling new enterprises, cutting costs, and mitigating risk.
Quant (QNT), as a highly decentralized cryptocurrency token, offers the door for enterprise systems to integrate Web3 capabilities into their operations, enabling a more empowered and connected society. Quant (QNT) supports banks, asset managers, and corporations, as well as tech partners and fintech developers.
Quant (QNT) considers itself to be "the future of finance”. By creating a highly interoperable ecosystem for transferring assets and information, the decentralized network assists financial institutions, organizations, developers, and other individuals in reaping the benefits of blockchain technology.
Since its launch in 2018, Quant (QNT) has been the most efficient blockchain operating system in terms of connecting multiple networks and blockchains throughout the world. The network makes use of Overledger to bridge existing gaps between blockchains while enabling developers to create decentralized multi-chain applications for users. Quant Token, QNT, enables this capability and other platform features. It has a market value of over a billion dollars and an all-time high of $428.38.
Big Eyes Coin - The Sustainable Meme Coin
Currently, the most prominent new meme coin is Big Eyes Coin (BIG). It entered the crypto industry at a time when many crypto projects are still finding their feet. It promises to prosper and grow greatly over the next few decades, supported by an ever-growing community.
As previously said, some of its core projects are its utility token and NFT marketplace. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) products and services will be widely available in the real world. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the first cryptocurrency projects to set aside funds to benefit environmental organizations.
It offers to provide millions of dollars to philanthropic groups to help them in their efforts to protect the oceans and aquatic life. Individuals must purchase and utilize the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) token in their daily transactions to keep the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) cryptocurrency project running.
NFT designers can also sell their cat-themed creations through the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) cryptocurrency project. This will allow you to make more money while also helping the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) cryptocurrency network.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to alter the crypto ecosystem, especially how crypto enthusiasts use meme coins. Its success will elevate meme-inspired projects to the forefront of projects worth purchasing.
