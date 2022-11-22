House of Serein- Interlocks Serein’s pursuit for sustainability through fashion

More than ever, brands and customers must think more sustainably in order to protect the environment. The good news is that a lot of people involved in the fashion industry are becoming more aware of the climate crisis and making greener decisions as a result. Owing to the same, The launch of Serein's newest luxury line, "House of Serein," was celebrated at a big event on October 30, 2022. Serein is a well-known vegan and cruelty-free company. Through numerous booths, the firm showcased a range of product categories, such as makeup, apparel, and leather handbags. Each component was arranged in a way that clearly reflects its true nature and designs. Along with all of this, the invited guests also had the chance to take part in a variety of activities, such decorating lipstick and handbag counters. They also witnessed a fashion show, which ended up being the highlight of the evening and astounded everyone.
When asked to define sustainable fashion, Founder of Serein, Muskan Mundhra, shared his view by saying, “Sustainable brands put an emphasis on quality, employing long-lasting materials and finishes that are also kind to the environment. Why would the emphasis be on producing high-quality, long-lasting apparel when the goal of fast fashion firms is to persuade you to buy more? You may lessen your waste and the amount of clothing you purchase by choosing quality, sustainable brands (also saving you money).”
Talking further in the conversation, the entrepreneur went on to say, “Serein wants to do her part to support the changes that are being made in the fashion business. As the environmental effects of the livestock business have come to light more widely, vegan fashion items are now valued not only for their support of animal liberties and rights but also as environmentally friendly substitutes. For the fashion industry to improve its practises, lessen its environmental impact, and support garment workers, sustainable fashion enterprises are essential. The ultimate aim of Serein is to create a system that offers high-end designer clothing with each collection while leaving no trace.”
All of the clothing and handbags produced by the start-up that offers vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainable design are made from recyclable materials and plant-based leather. On April 18, 2021, Mundhra International established Serein as a division under the name Mundhra Logistics. The brand lives up to its name by fusing the tranquilly of nature with aesthetics and ethics. The name Serene is derived from the French word Serene. They offer goods that satisfy all of their customers' opulent requirements while still being environmentally responsible. With the introduction of "House of Serein," they are now prepared to make a new name for themselves in the fashion industry.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.