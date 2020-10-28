How an agro realty company from Bangalore is catering the opportunities for land and farm investment in South India

India is appreciating the newfound ease with which it can access farmland and indulge in organic farming. Besides being a golden opportunity for small-time investors, this change is also creating a highly profitable business opportunity for regular customers, who don’t have access to significant capital but who are looking to move away from the hustle & bustle of city life. The organic farming company, Hebbevu Agro-Realty, is showing people the way forward in this direction, at an affordable price. Within a short time, this firm, run by brothers, Amith and Ashrith Kishan, former bankers, has gained the trust of the public and has become one of the most loved & trusted brands in organic farming.
The organic farming methods followed by Hebbevu are in keeping with the company’s long-term vision of protecting the environment. The company’s motto is “Happiness for Humans and the Environment.” Right from using natural fertilizers to optimized biological productivity, Hebbevu is dedicated to earning profits for its investors through ethical means.
The global market for organic food and beverages may reach USD 327,600 million by 2022 and organic fruits and vegetables together constitute more than half of this market share. With the world population booming and global warming continuing unabated, people are becoming more concerned about the preservation of the earth and its resources. Organic farming is one way to protect the environment and now with the Coronavirus pandemic having turned the world upside down, the pace of this change has become even more rapid. Even well-educated youngsters with rising disposable income are looking for ways to invest in the betterment of the world. With Amith and Ashrith’s Hebbevu organic farming company, the choice is more clear and closer to reality.
Both the brothers were working in the banking sector, with a well-paying career in hand. But it was the need to do something more with their life and take matters in their own hands that inspired them to choose Penukonda, the erstwhile summer capital of the Vijayanagar Rayas, as the base on which they would build their dream. It is a stroke of luck that today, Penukonda, located in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, is already a hot investment destination as well as an industrial center. The town is also fast emerging as an organic farming center too, thanks to Hebbevu and Kishan brothers.
Explaining the inspiration behind this path-breaking endeavor, Amith and Ashrith say, “Hebbevu intends to mobilize the available knowledge, innovation and best practice to create an evolving agri-business market, to help people get back to the basics. Ours is an agro-realty company that caters specifically to individuals interested in land investment in South India.” Describing their venture as “a platform for people looking for a second home away from their present home,” the Kishans are also targeting families looking for holiday homes in the lap of nature. What’s more is that your investment will not only help you go organic in life, it will also shift the focus of development from the concrete jungles to nature itself.
This collaborative platform allows investors to indulge in agriculture practice as well as deal in trade-in commodities. Whether it is timber plantation, cattle-rearing or cash crops, there are multiple ways to deal in and earn a profit, straight out of your home. In fact, the dairy products that they produce from rearing rare cattle breeds like Sahiwal, Ongole, Gir Kankrej and Rati, are further marketed through direct vendors under the subsidiary brand, Ksheera Organic Milk.
However, beyond organic farming and dairy products, Hebbevu organic farming company is also known for its holistic approach towards development. The land development is done in a wholesale manner, including internal access roads, water & electric infrastructure, indoor/outdoor activity zones, swimming pools, etc are all part of the development plan and it is the company that takes care of everything. The investor just has to put in his money in the project!
Hebbevu’s vision is to offer 100% ownership to its customers in lieu of the capital. The company takes care of the management of the farmland, plantation, harvesting, and marketing of resulting goods. As per Hebbevu management, “Investing with Hebbevu is no less than indulging in farming yourself, without getting into the dirt!”
If that entices you enough, Hebbevu offers you a lifetime chance of getting closer to nature, without having to worry about how!