How are Tier-II & III cities acting as growth engines of the economy? Here’s what Andromeda has to say

As the services sector started its precedence over manufacturing and agriculture in the late 90s, the lack of employment opportunities, career growth, and crumbling infrastructure in India’s smaller cities and towns drove the country’s youth and unskilled labor to tier I cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, and others. However, the latest trends suggest that tier II & III cities offer better economic revival and growth opportunities making them the next big market for companies. One of the biggest contributing factors has been credit availability to most parts of the country. With technological advancements, the youth is making out the best with various credit facilities being made available to them via low-rate personal loan, credit cards, and no-cost EMIs.
The trend of reverse migration
Since the 2010s, the overcrowding, pollution, and higher cost of living in the tier I cities have compelled the retiring people to move to these cities that offer better prospects to live. At the same time, with an increase in public investment and enhanced internet service availability, these cities have turned into lucrative spots with higher consumption enabling more people to stay back and even return from metro cities. Most upcoming start-ups find these cities business-friendly as the initial cost is much lower, the availability of skilled resources is abundant, and their retention is affordable.
Service expansion in Tier-II cities
Growing retail and supermarket chains attached to growing real estate space makes low-budget housing easily accessible. Even in tier- II cities, the opening of malls and multiplexes, pubs, and fast food joints have exposed the younger population to these big-city charms. Starting from the delivery services by most e-commerce players and cab-hailing apps have also targeted their services to these smaller cities, which were only enjoyed so far by big-city residents. This gradual boom in consumption led by these cities in all verticals makes them the country’s actual growth engines. As the reverse migration started, the way we live and budget our expenses has also seen a significant change in how we use our funds.
How are loans enabling growth?
Be it a metro city or other tier-II cities. The average spend per month has gone up by approximately 60% in the past few years. With ample savings and low-interest rates over the last few years, the millennials & Gen Z are making the best of the opportunity and have started investing in homes at a very early stage of their professional life. The migration towards these cities has also provided a significant boom to the retail infrastructure like malls & shopping complexes, adding more to the real estate industry.
At Andromeda, we have seen a steep growth in our loan disbursals in the Tier-II & III cities over the last few years. The overall disbursals in these cities have grown by almost 20%, majorly in the housing loan segment, followed by business and personal loans. The demand for small ticket loans has also increased, carrying a smaller amount for shorter loan repayment tenure. While the Indian economy is continuing its growth trajectory, the long-term returns of the real estate industry remain a key factor in driving the growth in these cities. Most real-estate developers from metro cities have taken up projects in the smaller ones, as they suggest that the congestion and inflation have drawn the buyers towards the tier-II & III cities.
The growth trajectory will continue.
Seeing the upcoming market trends, most companies have identified tier-II & III cities as their next growth market. As consumer consumption behavior keeps changing, a few sectors that have been consistent in terms of growth are e-commerce and real estate. With ample availability, these cities provide a good amount of business for both old and emerging market players. Better road and air connectivity, advanced infrastructure, spacious stays, and walks to work options have contributed immensely to these smaller cities. Going forward, smart planning and creating more livable conditions will drive the growth further. Rising consumerism, income, and awareness will drive the growth further.