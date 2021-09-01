How Attention Grabbing Media founder Manuel Suarez gives motivation and mentorship back to his community

“It wasn’t until I stopped letting life happen to me that I realized I was the key to my own failures or successes.”
That’s what Manuel Suarez says when asked about the mindset that led to his success as the founder of social media marketing agency Attention Grabbing Media. In his early years as a professional tennis player-turned-entrepreneur, he often relied on other people to do for him what he could have done for himself, and that cost him.
“I wasn’t motivated,” he said. “I didn’t have any desire to achieve anything, and that level of laziness, looking back, was unacceptable. But I didn’t know any better for a long time, and once I learned how to motivate myself and build something I could be proud of, I soared.”
Suarez grew up in a small town on the coast of Puerto Rico. He was born to parents who struggled with poverty, but he soon discovered his love for tennis, and was able to fund a lifestyle by going pro. However, his life wasn’t all tournaments and parties; he went bankrupt and battled drug addiction before finally getting clean.
“That’s what motivated me to stop leaning into all my negative thoughts and start actually thinking about my skills and abilities, and what I could contribute to the world,” he said. “And then I realized that I probably wasn’t the only one thinking this way, and found ways to give back to my community that would encourage growth the way other people encouraged growth in me.”
Now, as Suarez leads the AGM team and its clients to consistent success and runs workshops to educate new business owners and entrepreneurs about marketing and social media strategy, he gets to give them the advice he wished he’d had when he was young.
“The first thing I always say is that consistency and persistence are key elements in achieving any goal you set for yourself,” he said. “That, along with building a network with other professionals, will really take you far. This way, there are always people looking out for opportunities to gain insight or knowledge, and you never know when you can provide that insight.”