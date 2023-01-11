How Big Eyes Coin Raised $13 Million In A Bear Market – How Does It Rank Alongside Dogecoin And Shiba Inu?

Meme coins have become an important part of the crypto market and have created a lot of wealth for a lot of users. A lot of traditional investors and analysts pose the question: why do meme projects seem to do so well, despite their apparent lack of functionality? But that is not a true representation of meme coin projects like Big Eyes Coin, under the ticker symbol $BIG, which is combining meme cuteness and fun with the functionality of blockchain technology. In this article, we will have an overview of some of the biggest meme coins, namely Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB), as well as the newest meme project, Big Eyes Coin ($BIG).
Dogecoin: How Is The Pioneer Meme Coin Faring?
Dogecoin (DOGE) is widely considered the pioneer meme coin, having crashed onto the market late in 2013. It was originally designed and created to satirize the hype and furor around Bitcoin (BTC), taking inspiration from the widely popular Doge meme that flooded the internet. It, however, became widely popular, especially after Elon Musk publicly stated he owned DOGE tokens. It has become the most widely owned and traded meme coin on the crypto market, and during the last major bull run, hit its all-time high (ATH) of almost $0.70 per token. Dogecoin, over the ten-odd years it has been in circulation, has made many investors very wealthy. It has, however, now a relatively high entrance point, which means new investors must expect to pay more to potentially gain more.
Shiba Inu: What Does This Meme Coin Have To Offer?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is another dog-themed meme coin, with an impressive ecosystem around it. It offers an array of different utilities, including NFTs, and is pushing forward the metaverse. The most impressive feature of the Shiba Inu ecosystem is how community-driven it is, with several native tokens such as $LEASH and $BONE that help the community shape and drive which direction Shiba Inu takes. This smart community-led initiative means that Shiba Inu has gone from strength to strength and will be one to watch in preparation for the next bull market.
Big Eyes Coin: New Cat On Block Making A Big Impact
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin project that is taking the crypto space by storm. It has trended very strongly in the past few months and raised an incredible amount of over $13 million. The main question is, of course, how it managed this in a bear market, and what does this mean to potential investors?
Big Eyes Coin has done so well because it offers so much in terms of meme cuteness and utility. Not only this, it is cat-themed, which distinguishes it from the many dog-themed meme projects. It will launch soon on Uniswap, making it far easier to purchase, trade, and sell $BIG tokens. It also intends to launch a fully-operation NFT marketplace, in which owners of Big Eyes NFTs will become members of an exclusive club, the Sushi Crew.
Alongside this, Big Eyes Coin has serious charity plans. With its dedicated charity wallet, in which it stores 5% of all BIG tokens, it will make sizable donations to charities and foundations that aim to preserve and protect our planet’s oceans and marine ecosystems.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.