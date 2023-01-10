How Big Eyes Coin, USD Coin And Tether Are Paving The Way For The Cryptocurrency Culture In 2023

The world of cryptocurrencies and understanding the market can be something many people are looking to invest in 2023. Knowing where to start can be tricky as not only does the world of crypto seem difficult to get into on the surface, but there are so many coins and platforms that now exist it can be hard for individuals and businesses to know where to start.
For many, stablecoins are the way to go when it comes to investing. Others enjoy more fun and exciting coins like meme coins and ones which exist in their presale stages. Big Eyes Coin, USD Coin and Tether are some of the coins set to soar this year.
Let’s learn more about these platforms and what they have to offer investors.
The Growing Success Of Presale Platform Big Eyes Coin
With raising almost $13 million in its presale stages, Big Eyes Coin are certainly reaching for the stars in the crypto market. Many stablecoin holders are even flooding to invest in this presale platform, but why?
The crypto cathouse is an irresistibly cute community-owned decentralised finance coin, designed to connect a community of people interested in everything cats, crypto and memes!
Big Eyes Coin creates a space that continues the fun behind meme coins, but also maintains the hype behind the excitement and security of presale cryptocurrency platforms.
The platform also has extra functionalities and features that are driving newer and younger audiences into the world of crypto. They have specific charity wallets which every month the coin decides to donate to off the decision of the community, to help tackle issues concerning the wellbeing of the environment and upholding sustainability.
The coin is a modernised space and is curating plenty of popularity with old and new investors, with ones that are even devoted to their older stablecoins.
But, when we look at stablecoins, what are they contributing to the crypto market and why are they worth investing in?
Let’s Learn About USD Coin
USD Coin launched in 2018 and aims to create an ecosystem where USD is accepted by as many wallets, exchanges, service providers and dApps as possible. The coin can allow businesses to accept payments in digital assets and shake up sectors including decentralised finances and gaming platforms.
The co-founders of the coin, Allaire and Neville want to provide the world with an open internet of value exchange which will transform and integrate the world more deeply and eliminate artificial economic borders. The voices behind USD Coin wish to enable a more efficient and inclusive global marketplace to connect every single person on the planet.
They value transparency and give users and investors the reassurance to be able to withdraw and receive without any issues. This is one of the many reasons this stablecoin’s popularity is growing and ranking high on the coin market.
Grow Your Investments With Tether
Tether is a stable coin that mirrors the US dollar and was launched in 2014 to combine the unrestricted nature of cryptocurrencies with the stable value of the US dollar.
With stablecoins being increasingly used as an inflation hedge in recent times in comparison to keeping fiat currencies in a savings account, users can lend their stablecoins and earn yields.
The coin is continuously pegged to the US dollar, ensuring the coin is fully backed by cash and cash equivalents. This makes the platform a safe space for investors and provides a simple way to transact and trade between regions, countries and continents via the blockchain.
Final Thoughts…
The security behind stablecoins and presale platforms is driving the crypto market this 2023. Want to get involved today and start investing? Check out the links below and kickstart your crypto career now.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.