How Bijan Barik, an IT professional is making waves in the area of fitness and re-defining the meaning of gym facilities

Bijan Barik is man of multi-dimensional personality. A well-known entrepreneur in various area like IT, Fitness and Real Estate, he has a huge fan-following on social media as well and is very much involved in many social causes including promotion of sports like kick-boxing.
The most significant trait of a self-made individual is that they don’t give up under any circumstances. They face the worst of the situations and come out of it even more confident, sharp and successful. Life of Bijan Barik has been a roller-coaster ride, full of ups and downs, but what he has achieved is an inspiration for thousands of his followers on social media. Coming from a humble background and being first generation entrepreneur, he has reached the pinnacle of success in various domains and living life to fullest, being a source of inspiration for younger generation.
Started As IT Professional
Bijan Barik started his career as an IT professional, but being limited to a desk job was not his cup of tea. He decided to take a plunge into the world of entrepreneurship and thus came the idea of ‘IT Research”, an organisation which organises conferences throughout the world on numerous topics. These topics include research work on IT, Artificial Intelligence, medicine, machine learning and much more. Renowned scientists and professors across globe become part of these conferences. He has also created platforms to provide detailed information about upcoming events namely, www.allconferencealert.com , www.conferencealert.com , www.conferencealerts.in . These classified websites provide vital information about conferences and are considered top-notch websites by everyone related to these fields.
The Dreamer
But, Bijan, a dreamer, did not limit himself to this only. As a fitness enthusiast he felt the need of fitness for professionals who mostly have desk jobs. Thus came the idea of “All Time Fitness”, Odisha’s first 24x7 gym, which gives the facility of working out as per time and convenience of the person. Many working professionals work out during late evening or in night after their daily jobs. Laced with latest equipment, wide range of machines and some of the best trainers, All Time Fitness is a name to reckon with in the world of fitness and gym.
Huge Social Media Following
On social media, there is a huge fan following for Bijan Barik. As a bike and car enthusiast, he is adored by many persons, especially the younger generation. Bijan likes to drive some of the meanest machines in the world like Hayabusha, Ducati, Jaguar, BMW and Maserati. All these, add up to his glittering and glamourous collections of super bikes and super cars. The videos of rides of these on Instagram are hugely popular. Bijan says, “More than the bikes or cars, I love the motivation of owning up these. I make a goal for myself to purchase these in a particular timeline and give my life to achieve it. I feel really happy when my followers show excitement on my new possession and feel motivated to acquire the same bikes or cars.”
Giving Back To The Society
Having achieved many goals and dreams, Bijan has made sure to give back to the society in various ways. He is associated with many charity work and social activities. Among his activities is the promotion of kick boxing as a mainstream sport. As the president of Kick boxing association of Odisha, he has been instrumental in organizing many tournaments of Kick boxing and promoted many players to participate in national and international tournaments.
Leading a successful life is one thing that everyone aspires, but achieving success in the domain you are passionate about and giving back to the society at a young age is quite an achievement. Bijan Barik has paved a path which entails following passion, building business from scratch and living the life to fullest.
