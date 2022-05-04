How Bridgentech Consulting integrates technologies to re-architect the IT Hiring process

In conversation with Founders of HR-Tech startup, Bridgentech Consulting about the company growth and future plans :
Tell us everything about your start-up, what does it do and the problems it solves? What were the challenges of setting up and scale? How did you overcome them? Where are you based out of and when did you start?
We co-founded BRIDGENTECH in 2018, merging our Indo-European IT delivery expertise from France, Germany and India. We now have offices in India, France, the Netherlands and Germany, and are serving Western Europe.
We have been helping business and IT teams of organizations of all sizes to access elite global IT talent from India and other countries; uniquely merging remote staffing, IT delivery, training & recruitment processes into one customizable service adapted as per our client requirements.
Our mission is to enable organisations match their growth with business demand. We want our clients to modernize & adapt new technologies to stay ahead of the curve, by improving employee-employer relations via trust-based-hiring, seamlessly merging the practices of contractual staffing, solutions delivery and recruitment into a custom-fit solution.
How did you come up with the idea and what was the Eureka moment? How is the startup helping now in COVID times and how does it work around the challenges. How has the product evolved and grown?
One of the biggest outcomes of COVID-19 in the professional world is the newfound flexibility of IT developers and employers towards remote working. The onset of the pandemic and adoption of technology has accelerated the speed of remote work. This has resulted in the emergence of a whole new post-COVID scenario as organizations are looking to create and maintain robust IT infrastructure, to implement hybrid work models at the workplace. As a result, the trend of contract-to-hire will help companies attain more efficiency and agility, while leading them towards success.
We were able to see job contracts floating in the market, and deserving candidates having more than one offer, still fishing for better opportunities. Employers also lose a lot of time in the interim, with anticipation of the candidate joining, which impacts deliverables tremendously. It came to us that if we could bring better opportunities to employees and share risks with the employer on employee onboarding and sourcing, it would benefit everyone. Therefore, we created a niche 5F Strategy Framework for hiring, with Focus, Find, Filter, Fit and Flex elements that let employers and employees choose right and choose fast collaboratively.
We have seen rapid adoption and growth for our delivery models since inception. On one hand, we are able to help employers find the right candidates remotely, swiftly and economically; we are also helping the potential employee in making the right decision about their future employer with respect to their growth opportunities and cultural fit. As an organization, we believe that when you share risk, the collective risk goes down.
How did you build the core team (co-founders and initial employees) - How did you meet and how did everyone align to the idea? What is the total team size?
The three of us - Marc Perivier, Deepika Bora and Piyush Raj Akhouri co-founded Bridgentech in 2018. All of us brought in decades of experience in employee management, IT services and business development. So, when the idea struck, we already had the right framework in place. Piyush has been a global business leader with 14+ years of extensive experience in successfully leading businesses across industries including Manufacturing, SaaS & IT Services and across geographies including West Europe, US, UK & Asia. Marc has served over two decades catering to Corporate Clients with IT & Management Consulting, with employers like AT Kearney and ITC Infotech, while Deepika specializes in IT recruitment with 10+ years of domain knowledge and experience and her Masters in MBA-HR also came in handy. We were friends even before the inception of the startup and started soon as the idea took form over coffee.
All three of us could easily see the gaps in remote staffing, contract hiring and the difficulties top tier skilled resources in India had in realizing their dreams of working with big brands in the West. And at the same time, European companies were mostly struggling in finding that needle in the haystack resource who would be the right skilled candidate, tailored to their requirements. We wanted to be the bridge between these two sides and hence the idea of Bridgentech came into being. We have been successful for 4+ years now. Later, more hands joined, and with new international partners like Ulrich Dietz, Patricia Springer, Ishani Behari, growth happened rapidly. The total team size now is 60+
What is Brigentech's USP?
What makes BridgenTech's delivery model unique?
1. Ability to serve faster with better accuracy on onboarding and quality: A proprietary 5F framework helps Employers get access to top IT talent, across domains into Development, Operations, Data, and evolving cognitive services.
2. Resources from Bridgentech get knowledge transfer on technology gaps, intercultural and language training as per client needs. Even the transition plans are finalized between Bridgentech & the Client to minimize risks and ensure employee growth.
3. A unique and new-to-the-world risk-sharing pricing: Bridgentech doesn’t charge its clients until the candidate is finalized. Once selected, both parties decide and agree on blended offshore rates.
What is BridgenTech's 5F technology focus? Why should candidates trust 5F?
● Focus: Focus on resource requirements for short-term contingencies and long-term sustainability; separately
● Find: Look beyond the traditional resume search and look for specialist organizations worth benchmarking and resources that excel in that domain
● Filter: Identify talent not solely based on tech skills, but also softer skills like communication, international exposure and willingness to adapt and learn
● Fit: Leverage industry tie-ups to provide necessary tech, language & cultural training, skillset workshops and adequate project management to ensure the best delivery set up from week 1
● Flex: Depending on client needs, we stitch a custom delivery as well as resource migration plan, that goes hand in hand with cost savings and product development.
The Bridgentech proprietary 5F framework ensures the right fit for each candidate and is a completely fair and open process. Going beyond the basic job descriptions, we aim to match similar-minded employees at the workplace; precisely matching the interests, needs, dependencies and opportunities for the people who will work together.
Future plans.
1. We are starting operations in the North American and South American markets. We have plans to open offices in the US as well as Sao Paulo, Brazil by the end of 2022.
2. We will be focusing more on a cloud-based platform like Azure, AWS and GCP, as we are able to see rapid adoption and growth in this domain creating demand for excellent developers, operations personnel and managers. Reliance on the cloud is necessary for better customer service and IT delivery.
3. We are excited to work with large mid-size IT teams as well as focused Tech Start-ups, with decentralised management, so that decisions can happen fast, and sync better with the dynamics of changing IT services industry. This will also help us to achieve our vision of having 250+ employees by the end of 2022.