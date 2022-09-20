How Can a Home Loan Calculator Make it Simple to Plan a Home Loan

September 20: A home loan helps borrowers realise their dreams of owning their house. It is perhaps one of the long-term financial commitments. Hence, borrowers need to have robust EMI repayment planning beforehand. The most convenient way to evaluate the EMI payouts is using a home loan EMI calculator. It is a simulation that assists borrowers in computing the EMI amount, total interest component and overall payable amount.
The calculator helps borrowers by forecasting a tentative repayment schedule and giving them deeper insight into their home loan obligation. In addition, it allows borrowers to narrow their searches for the best loan option.
Home Loan EMI Calculator- Simple Tool to Plan a Home Loan
Here are the following ways a home loan EMI calculator proves effective in planning a home loan.
● Offers quick and error-free result
A home loan is a significant financial decision, and one cannot afford to make any mistakes with financial planning. Manual calculations are prone to errors, and any miscalculation can lead to an unnecessary monetary burden. However, a home loan EMI calculator provides instant and 100% error-free results. Borrowers need not double-check the calculation.
Moreover, the calculator helps save turnaround time. Borrowers will get instant results on entering the three variables: principal amount, interest rate and loan tenure providing heads-up regarding planning their finances and helping them make an informed decision. For instance, borrowers seeking to compute 25 lakh home loan EMI will have to enter Rs. 25 Lakhs as loan amount, provide the interest rate that particular financial institution is charging and the loan tenure that is suitable for them and see the EMI amount.
● Help compare loan offers
The home loan EMI calculator helps borrowers do a comparative analysis. Before comparing different lenders and their offerings, borrowers should never settle for the first home loan deal. In this regard, using this financial tool will prove beneficial. It will allow borrowers to compute EMI payouts for different loan options depending on the respective lending terms like interest rate. A comparative analysis empowers positions borrowers advantageously and empowers them to make the best choice as per their financial requirements.
● Assist in choosing a suitable loan tenure
As borrowers can compute the EMI payouts beforehand, it helps them decide on suitable loan tenure. Home loan tenure influences EMI payouts and interest outgo. If borrowers can afford to pay higher EMIs, they can choose a shorter loan tenure. On the other hand, they can opt for an extended repayment term if they want to reduce the EMI burden or have other financial liabilities to manage.
● Helps decide the loan amount
The EMI calculator helps borrowers assess the loan amount. Over borrowing can strain one's finances and add to the monetary burden. Borrowers get accurate calculations of the monthly instalments, which further helps them to decide on the loan principal. Borrowers can try out several combinations of loan amounts until they are sure of the one they can afford to repay on time.
● Aid in financial planning
The prior computation of EMIs gives borrowers an idea of the entire repayment schedule, helping them make on-time EMI payments and sidewise manage other financial liabilities. It assists in budgeting expenses efficiently. Moreover, it allows borrowers to understand how much interest amount and principal they have to pay towards the loan amount. The calculator assists borrowers in evaluating their lifestyle and financial expenses and keeps aside the amount they have to pay in monthly instalments.
● Ensures simplified planning for loan prepayments
Through the calculator, borrowers can understand how prepayments will help them repay the loan before time and save on the interest outgo. There are times when borrowers have additional funds. With the help of a home loan EMI calculator, borrowers can review their financial data and know how to use the additional fund to make prepayments, thereby proving beneficial for loan management.
● Offers access to the amortisation schedule
The home loan EMI calculator gives borrowers access to the amortisation schedule. The amortisation schedule shows the break-up of the loan principal that they have to repay over time. In addition, the table displays the percentage of interest rate and the principal amount that they have to pay towards the repayment of the loan amount. Access to this table simplifies loan planning, ensuring that borrowers do not default on the EMI payments.
Know How does Home Loan EMI Calculator Works
A home loan EMI calculator uses the following mathematical formula to compute the EMI payouts that are to be paid to repay the loan amount.
EMI = [P x R x (1+R)^N]/[(1+R)^N-1]
Where P is the principal amount
N indicates the loan tenure
R represents the home loan interest rate
Borrowers can alter these variables and get to know the payable EMI amount for each loan option, helping borrowers choose the right lender and plan repayment schedules beforehand.
Here are the steps that will help borrowers to use a home loan EMI calculator:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the preferred financial institution and access the home loan EMI calculator.
Step 2: Then, enter the loan amount. One can also use the slider to set the amount.
Step 3: On the next box, enter the interest rate that the respective lender is charging
Step 4: Enter the suitable loan tenure.
On entering the three variables, the calculator will display the EMI amount, overall interest outgo and total loan amount in no time.
Furthermore, home loan calculators are free to use. Borrowers can use this infinite calculator times without paying for it. Moreover, borrowers can have a risk-free experience. They don't have to reveal their identity or share credentials to use it.
To sum up, the best way borrowers can prepare themselves before availing of a home loan is by calculating the EMI amount beforehand and chalking out the repayment plan. In this context, borrowers can use a home loan EMI calculator to compute monthly instalments. In addition, knowing the EMI amount beforehand streamlines the search for the best lender and helps borrowers repay loan amounts on time.