How can ICT teachers incorporate some learning podcast episodes into their students' learning prompts?

As we are moving towards a technologically-driven environment, various technological incorporations are introduced in society’s most crucial institution, the school. And with society’s move towards technological innovation, ICT classrooms are formed.
In an ICT classroom, ICT teachers teach their students how they can integrate the use of pertinent ICT tools into their academic and daily living.
From teaching them how to create a neat narrative report in word document software down to editing photos and videos in an editing app, these are some of the ICT tools that are taught in an ICT classroom.
And for them to maximize their learning in ICT, teachers are continually looking for new technological means to teach students how to make their technology integrations easier in the long run.
With that search, they find the use of multimedia technology helpful in teaching their students efficiently.
To keep their ICT tools relevant with today’s technological integration, ICT teachers can utilize the use of educational podcast episodes as part of their ICT learning resources. And to make the resource dissemination fun and exciting, they can also include the use of a QR code generator online to create a seamless offline to online information unpacking system.
What is a podcast?
A podcast is a free digital audio service that allows online users to download online audio files from a podcasting website or app, like Spotify, Apple Music, and more, to edit and listen to them anytime and anywhere.
In a simple sense, a podcast is the modern version of an audio commentary that people used to hear from their favorite radio shows.
With more people listening on online audio streaming apps, a 2019 Statista report shows that the popularity of podcasting has reached 88 million listeners podcast listeners in the US alone, having listener demographics above the consumers' age of 12.
How to incorporate some learning podcast episodes into the students' ICT learning means?
As more people are inclined with listening to podcasts of their favorite theories, technology updates, pop culture, and education, ICT teachers can incorporate some learning podcast episodes into their students’ learning means with the use of QR codes. Since most podcasts are can be found in Spotify, they can easily integrate the use of a Spotify QR code to convert the podcast episode into a QR code.
In this way, they can simply innovate their ICT learning means by adding these codes in three notable ways.
Activities
As most ICT classes are tailored by activities that require the utilization of ICT tools, ICT teachers can integrate some learning podcast episodes into the activities by simply placing the podcast QR code in the activity sheets.
Some activities that they can incorporate with the podcast QR codes are listening activities and more.
Learning Guides
One thing ICT learners can benefit from with podcasts is that they will no longer need to read a lengthy learning guide about how to edit a document and other ICT activities. With just embedding these QR codes into their learning guides, they will only just have to scan the QR code and listen to a podcast on how to use the ICT tool properly.
Lecture Reviews
If a student forgets to take note of the previous ICT topics that the teacher covered and they don’t want to fail them because of that, then having their lectures recorded and uploaded to a podcast is can be great for increasing their learning resources in ICT.
For their students to easily recognize the podcast for the lecture reviews, the teacher can incorporate the use of a QR code generator with logo online to create customized podcast QR codes for its ICT classes.
Conclusion:
As people tend to learn more when they carefully listen to information that is relayed verbally, podcasting’s popularity skyrockets.
And as staying relevant to today’s trend is what education is aiming to have, its integration into classes especially in ICT-based classes becomes important for educators to have. Now that, podcasts are can be shared on offline surfaces with the help of QR codes, the students’ ICT learning ability is now improved by just scanning the code offline and learning them online.