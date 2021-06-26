How Can Professional Football Players Overcome Loneliness?

Finding yourself in any football club—especially when you're new—is often easier said than done. Between your practices, recovery sessions, and league matches, you're constantly meeting new people. Surprisingly though, you may find yourself in a lonely world, unsure about who to speak to or engage. So how can you overcome loneliness if you're a professional football player?
Why Professional Football Players Are Lonely and What To Do With It
The main contributing factor to loneliness among football players is the situational variables that come with the profession. Once you've stepped into a new club, various new normals come into the limelight, which you must comply with. These include:
- Physical Isolation
If you're playing for a well-established club in a renowned league, such as EPL, then you must have fallen victim to football's worst nightmare--physical isolation. Once the league resumes, it's not a question of how long you'll spend with those who you love. Rather, you must brace yourself for long hours of training and tune your mind to performing on the pitch.
Professional footballers spend an average of 5 to 6 days a week away from their families. For someone who adores being around a large family, the consequence of this isolation is the feeling of neglect and loneliness.
- Pressure to Perform
Elite football is subject to lows and highs. Sadly, fans hardly understand the dynamics and instead mount pressure on players to deliver. There is this inherent expectation to keep the performance a bar high.
Such pressures keep players isolated in the dressing room. Training ground becomes the second home. Family and social life become a second-class priority. In the long run, you find players missing home and becoming lonely. Finding a partner can help you overcome loneliness.
Some Tips to Help Football Players Deal with Loneliness
We have put together some tips that will help you deal with loneliness as a professional footballer.
- Become More Socially Active
For players enjoying a huge following online, becoming active on social media platforms - such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram - is a perfect way to meet and interact. You can engage one-on-one, share contacts, exchange pleasantries, attend parties, and a lot more.
- Consider Going to Therapy
Chronic loneliness can impact your profession negatively as a player. If you spend more than 1 hour every day trying to cope up with your situation, then it's time to go for therapy. Doing this will help you gain deeper self-awareness, understand others, and shade off the mental burden ingrained deep inside you.
- Remember Loneliness Is Temporary
Knowing your state is half the battle, but understanding that loneliness is temporary is one step ahead to self-healing. Stay in touch with friends and family. Speak out whenever you feel overburdened. You will suddenly realize another realm of life that is free from depression, loneliness, and any other bustles of life weighing you down.