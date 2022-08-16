How Cardano and Keninah Concord Are Solving Real World Problems

The blockchain network and all its crypto creations are so different from the real world, so far away from us that it's not touching anything beyond our screen.
Yet the world of cryptocurrency is not only reserved for our digital money and pooling digital signatures. The use cases for some of these projects are reaching beyond the finance barrier and assisting our daily activities, changing how we do things.
So here are two projects, Cardano (ADA) and Keninah Concord (KEN), geared towards bringing the light to this ecosystem and solving way more than our money problems.
Cardano (ADA) Transforming The Government
Cardano (ADA) was built by an IOHK team, spearheaded by a former Ethereum (ETH) team member, Charles Hoskinson. The project was launched in 2017 with the initial aim of improving Ethereum’s (ETH) shortcomings. But the project has gone beyond that, with it now being implemented alongside government projects.
Due to the transparent nature of the blockchain, the speed of transactions, and the interoperability which allows easy data transfer from one platform to another, the founder of Cardano (ADA) believes it's time for some governmental upgrade.
When a citizen pays taxes, the nature of its use, the accounts it passes through, and a lot more information are kept secret from them. Then imagine the taxes paid and transactions of the government were open-source and accessible to all the nation's members. Imagine the pivotal institutions that affect the lives of the citizens were not centralized but decentralized.
Imagine the governmental process was permission-less, capable of processing transactions at the speed of Cardano (ADA). All with seamless real-time access to information across platforms and borders.
Instead of a system of centralization with waste and abuse, Charles Hoskinson proposes a radical transformation in our public space.
Keninah Concord (KEN) Transforming Benevolence
It is not news that many people abuse profit in “charity” organizations, where funds seem to vanish into a black Benz or a diamond necklace. Yet the intended source that seems to need this money is left with limited funds.
Recent global events surrounding Ukraine, Syria, and even South Sudan have become more important for instant aid relief, which is necessary for victims of war. That is where Keninah Concord (KEN) comes in.
The project aims to bring the transparency of blockchain transactions to the charity space. The aim is to reduce, if not eliminate, people profiteering from others' suffering and ensure that acts of goodwill reach their rightful targets. The project is built on the Binance Smart chain (BSC), utilizing the speed and simplicity of the blockchain network.
It is a community-based platform that ensures those who need it can assess funds through the donations of well-meaning members of humanity.
With the heavy sanctions around Russia and Ukraine, an estimated $60 million worth of crypto has been donated to the government, most of which has been used to purchase weapons and medical supplies.
The team’s benevolence extends to its presale as Keninah will offer an 11% bonus to users who buy the token with USDT and BTC. There are also varying bonuses for other tokens.
Further, the Keninah Concord (KEN) team rewards community members for referrals. When a user refers a friend, both the referrer and the referee get a bonus.
For every $100 used to buy the KEN token, the referrer and referee get a $30 bonus. Users who buy within 30 minutes of registering also get a 40% bonus disbursed in KEN.
The future is approaching each day, and our current future is the blockchain and its real-life applications, allowing us to augment daily procedures affecting our lives positively.
Keninah Concord (KEN)
Presale: http://join.keninah.io/
Website: http://keninah.io/