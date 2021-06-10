How Contactless Ordering can be the savior of your restaurant business

The novel COVID-19 outbreak has brought the restaurant industry to its knees, majorly because of its human-intensive nature and involvement of people with physical items, at every stage. Moreover, social distancing has become a norm over time. But once the country plans to lift the lockdown, people will start gathering at cafes, and restaurants. Therefore, amidst this health emergency all across the world, hygiene needs to be taken care of to contain the spread. In this scenario, contactless ordering can come to the rescue for your restaurant business.
Major Industry players like YumzyX and DotPe are helping hyperlocal restaurant businesses gain the knowledge of contactless ordering by handholding them in installing tech-driven dynamic digital menus and QR codes. But, before installing any of these new technologies, you should be aware of all the ins and outs of their exclusive tech-driven features.
YumzyX began its journey back in 2017 when Food aggregators were ruling the F&B industry. Since there was a need to provide a clear roadmap to run restaurant businesses in the future, YumzyX became the pillar for an assortment of restaurant businesses that wish to run independently and generate other primary sources of revenue. Believing that every business has the potential to grow independently YumzyX came up with turnkey solutions that helps the restaurants grow in every situation.
Why Contactless ordering and digitalization of restaurants important?
As the times have changed, the brick and mortar businesses all across the globe have become dependent on technology and the Internet. Nevertheless, the hospitality and the F&B sector have somehow managed to keep themselves at bay, but the COVID-19 outbreak has changed everything momentarily.
One of the best ways to make your restaurant COVID safe is by rolling out QR Code payments, that helps in the following ways-
● Digitally connect all your reservations to contactless orders through table management integration.
● Share your digital menu with guests in advance, via mail, WhatsApp, or SMS, thereby making the preorder process smooth and convenient.
● Streamline all your reservations and contactless dining for guests with a single dashboard.
Benefits of Contactless Dining
Contactless and hassle-free bill payments
Contactless dining comes with a basket full of trouble-free affairs, which eliminates the need for handling traditional menus, pens, receipts, and bills. One of the biggest advantages of contactless dining is that it offers a reduction of contact between the customer, client, physical menu, and cash.
Increases in Table turnaround time
Typically, customers spend about 20% of their time waiting for the staff member to bring the menu and take their orders. This reflects a heavy dent in the revenues for a restaurant.
The digitalization of restaurants will evolve the way a restaurant runs its business. With the installation of ultra-modern technologies, like a dynamic digital menu, QR Code billing, and a tech-driven feedback system, the staff gets to save a lot of time on serving and hospitality. The ability to have access to just about everything from a mobile phone means customers don’t have to wait for the menus to be brought out, or wait for their orders to be taken by the restaurant staff. Therefore, it becomes feasible to serve more guests while keeping a tab on social distancing norms.
Helps you get instant and unfiltered Customer feedbacks
During the peak hours, the restaurant rush hinders the people from giving out their valuable feedback. Thus, the restaurant owners miss out on the chance of knowing and understanding their customers’ needs. Digitalization of restaurants, viz QR codes, digital menus, etc. helps in getting hassle-free and instant customer feedback.
Boosts staff productivity
With the reduction of time spent in moving around from one table to another, the staff doesn’t have to spend much time on the restaurant floor. Thereby, allowing the guests to themselves take care of their orders and billing.
Improves order accuracy
There can be a communication gap between the staff members and the guests throughout the typical restaurant rush hours. Thus, Contactless dining eradicates the chances of misordering or misinterpretation while receiving orders.
QR codes and digital menus being the savior of the restaurant industry can make a huge difference by reducing the revenue gaps and aligning the operations. Food Tech companies like YumzyX have a major role to play in this Post Covid scenario since such SaaS providers can handhold your restaurant business in cutting down the heavy commissions, thereby building a brand image of your restaurant to generate leads and retain customers.