How Decentralised Finance Ecosystems can generate more value for a coin? – Sanzooz Finance, Uniswap , PancakeSwap

With the rise of many crypto projects in the past few years, some have managed to stand out thanks to the functionalities and tools they provide their holders and the broader community with.
Due to the emergence of many blockchains which allow for the integration of smart contracts and tokens, decentralised finance has experienced a drastic rise. This article will explore some of the most promising DeFi tokens including Sanzooz Finance (SZFT), Uniswap (UNI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE).
Sanzooz Finance (SZFT) – re-thinking digital assets
Sanzooz Finance (SZFT) is a token under development which is planning to launch in 2022.
It will be based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) in its first stage to then receive multi-chain functionality as the project grows.
Using smart contracts to create different financial tools and opportunities, Sanzooz Finance (SZFT) will allow users to implement their ideas and inventions as assets on the blockchain.
Sanzooz Finance (SZFT) will allow people to generate artificial assets which will be collateralised by the Sanzooz Network Token. These artificial assets will allow users to associate the price of an asset that exists outside of crypto with a so-called artificial asset, which in turn facilitates trading this asset.
For instance, assets such as gold are difficult to handle and trade and therefore creating a digital artificial asset attached to the price of gold facilitates its exchange.
Not only can artificial digital assets facilitate the trading of certain assets, but it is also a great way to reduce costs attached to trading a certain asset.
Uniswap (UNI) – a smarter development of dApps
UNI is the native token of Uniswap which is the largest decentralised exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. The UNI token was launched in September 2020 and has a total supply of 1 billion UNI.
It has quickly made its way up in the ranking of tokens, being ranked 21st on CoinMarketCap in terms of market capitalisation, which reached more than $4 billion in May 2022.
In addition to being used as an exchange, Uniswap (UNI) is very popular for its management and investment in liquidity pools. In fact, users can receive rewards for providing liquidity to the Uniswap exchange through the UNI-V2 liquidity protocol.
Moreover, Uniswap gives the ability for developers to create dApps (decentralised applications) through a user-friendly platform.
These dApps can range from trading to e-commerce tools and open up hundreds of opportunities for users. This makes Uniswap a viable token for the long term and puts it at the forefront of DeFi.
PancakeSwap (CAKE) – The engine of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC)
PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a DeFi protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that allows users to trade and manage digital assets.
PancakeSwap is the largest liquidity pool manager on BSC as well as the most popular exchange.
CAKE is the native coin of PancakeSwap and has reached a market capitalisation of more than $1 billion and has become a strong and relatively stable token in the top 50 on CoinMarketCap.
As the backbone of the Binance Smart Chain’s exchanges, PancakeSwap is an unavoidable platform for all BSC fanatics. With its very profitable staking programmes and its very user-friendly and approachable website, PancakeSwap’s development is promising.
With the rise of cryptocurrencies, DeFi has surely established itself as an important player in the field. Accessible and secured thanks to them being anchored on large and reputable blockchains, DeFi tokens such as Sanzooz Finance (SZFT), PancakeSwap (CAKE) or Uniswap (UNI) are taking crypto experiences to new heights.
Presale: https://sale.sanzooz.finance/register
Website: http://sanzooz.finance