HOW DO WE DO HONEY HUNTING IN NEPAL?

Honey hunting- A tradition of ethnic Gurung tribes has been prevalent in Nepal for centuries. The Gurung people living in the mountainous region of Nepal in Lamjung, Kaski, Jumla, Humla, Dolpa and Jajarkot collect honey from the Himalayan bees twice a year, in spring and autumn. The Himalayan bees also known as mountain bees or cliff bees are the largest in the world scientifically named Apis laboriosa. The honey produced by the Himalayan bees is called the mad honey. The name is given as this specific honey contains a special substance called grayanotoxin that comes from the nectar of the rhododendron species that is sucked by the bees. Mad honey has special medicinal and recreational properties which mark its high monetary value in the market. When the collected honey is sold, it provides good money to the honey hunters for their livelihood.
During the season of honey hunting, there is a specific set of procedures followed by the Gurung tribes. They have a different tradition, which they follow from the beginning of the hunt to till the hunters have returned safely with the honey.
Before the journey starts
As the season of honey hunting comes near, the villagers get mentally and physically prepared for the hunting. Firstly, they organize a traditional ceremony, a few days before the hunting days. The ceremony is chosen to be done on an auspicious day according to the Nepali calendar. The rituals are done by the village priest and elders of the village. The tribes follow their special rituals to choose a team of suitable hunters. It is believed that the hunters chosen through the ceremony will have the blessings of the God of the mountains. Hens are sacrificed to the God of the mountains, wishing for a good harvest, wellness of the hunters and blessings for success in their journey. Different prayers are said by the priests and traditional musical instruments are played during the ceremony.
Start of the journey
After a few days of the sacrificial ceremony, the hunters start their journey on a specific day as per the instruction from the village priest. The team of hunters pack all the necessary items for hunting and collecting honey. The items include comfortable clothes, a bee suit, rope ladders, rope and baskets. In most places, it takes a whole day of walking and crossing rivers to reach the destination for honey hunting.
On the day of the hunt
After the hunters have reached their destination of the cliffs, they set up a small camp on the base of the cliff to rest and store their backpacks. Before starting the hunt, the team of hunters light up incense sticks and do a small ritual at the hunting site. They pray to the holy spirits of the mountains to bless them as they climb up the cliff. After the ritual is completed, the hunters start gearing up for the hunt.
Once all the hunters are geared up for the hunting, an experienced climber climbs up to the top of the hill with a bamboo and rope ladder. He fixes one end of the ladder on the top of the cliff and throws it down the ladder from the cliff. As the end of the ladder is secured on the top, it gives a medium for the hunters to climb up the cliff.
Before the hunters start climbing up the ladder to the hives, smoking is done. A bundle of twigs, sticks and dried leaves are burned to produce maximum smoke. The smoke is not harmful to the bees but it temporarily masks their sense of communication. The smoke prevents the bees to communicate with each other and it prevents the attack on the hunters after they have taken down the hives.
The hunters then climb up the cliffs with just the help of the ladder and a rope tied to their waist for their safety. Another rope is also fixed at the top and end of the cliff to hold the basket. The bamboo basket is taken to collect the honeycomb. During the arduous climb, the hunters have to face many unwelcomed guests such as leeches and snakes. The monsoon rain makes the trail very slippery as well. It is only the braveness of the hunters, their experience and the blessings of the God of the mountains that keep them safe.
After the harvest
After the hunting is completed, the hunters return to their campsite with baskets full of honeycombs. There is a special procedure for extracting pure honey from the combs. First of all. The straining is done with the help of a cloth to separate the comb, propolis and other big particles from the honey. The clear honey that is obtained after the straining is transferred in travel-friendly bottles and jars to take back to the village.
In this way, the journey of honey hunting is completed. The task of honey hunting is for the fearless and the daredevils, definitely not for the faint-hearted. The mad honey from the cliffs is acquired with great difficulty and sold to the buyers who grade, package and export the honey. For its highly medicinal and recreational value, mad honey is famous all over the world.