How Does Your Credit Score Help In Loan Applications

When you ask for a loan from a financial institution like a bank, one of the first things they want to know is your credit score or CIBIL score. They evaluate it to see how reliable you are as a borrower. The better your score, the less risk the lender has in lending to you. If you are looking for an alternative way of getting a loan up to ₹5 lakhs, LazyCard by LazyPay is the option to go.
Let’s first understand and look at how your credit score help in loan applications and how to better your chances of a loan then explore the LazyCard as an alternative.
What is a Credit Score
A credit score is a numerical representation (between 300 - 850) of your credit history. It is based on the information contained in your credit report, which is created by financial institutions and lenders such as banks and credit card companies. The score reveals whether you’re a likely candidate to repay a loan or if you have a history of bouncing checks or overspending on credit cards.
The major factors contributing to your credit score are:
● Payment history
● Amounts owed
● Credit history length
● Type of credit
Typically, a score of 700 and above is considered ideal to grant a loan by most lenders.
How to know your credit score
You can find out your credit score from your bank. Some offer it directly on their online portal. Or you can ask for it with an application. Alternatively, you can request a free copy of your credit report from any of the three major credit reporting agencies – Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion®
You can also check your cibil score online via the LazyPay app.
Credit score’s impact on loan application
A high score, typically above 700, is generally considered good and indicates that you are a reliable borrower. This means your credit card company will be more likely to approve you for a card and a lender will be more likely to lend funds to you.
However, a low score does not necessarily mean that someone won’t get money. In fact, many people with low scores still manage to get approved for loans because lenders realize they have other ways of insuring themselves against defaulting on the loan (i.e., collateral or co-signors).
How can you improve your credit score
If you have a decent credit score, then there is a positive chance for the loan’s approval. If otherwise, you can always put effort to improve your credit score.
Considering the factors impacting the credit score, the following are the common ways to improve your credit:
● Track credit report
You should check your credit report frequently. As the credit score is calculated based on your credit report, if you notice any discrepancy, you must get it rectified immediately.
● Clear all dues
A good way to start is to pay off any outstanding credit card bills or loans. As payment history is one of the factors of credit score, make sure to enable auto-debit and or payment alert options.
● Pay credit bill on time
For all the expenses with your credit card, it’s advisable to pay them off within the due time. Also, make sure to pay it in full and not just the minimum due amount as it accrues late charges.
● Don’t remove any old account
Removing or deactivating old accounts with negative history from their credit report to make it look good. Especially getting rid of old debts once paid should be avoided as they may have good repayment history.
● Consolidate your debts
In case of multiple debts, a debt consolidation from your bank or credit union may come with lower interest rates. You can also explore credit card balance transfers between multiple accounts.
That said, remember that credit score cannot be improved overnight; it’s a rather long road. Still developing discipline around credit request and payments are the best place to start with.
LazyCard by LazyPay for loan
A credit score is a judgment of how much risk the lender has in lending to you. Traditionally, it’s been mandatory to have a neat credit history and decent credit score to convince banks for a loan. However, its alternative - LazyCard by LazyPay is fast solidifying its position for its ease of onboarding, no hidden charges and low-interest rates. You can apply for a loan up to ₹5 lakhs right from its app (iOS or Android). Make a smart financial decision and plan your loan with LazyPay!