How DRESSLINE grew from 2 stitching machines to supplying to 500 stores worldwide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22: There's no doubt that a woman looks most beautiful in a saree. But, when it comes to looking good you should be comfortable in what you are wearing. This is where Indian ethnic wear like the salwar kameez wins over a saree. It's here that Mumbai, Maharashtra-based, Dressline, enters the picture with its vast range of Indian ethnic wear, including the salwar kameez. Through its unique variety of beautiful garments, the company primarily aims to make its customers feel good, and comfortable while looking their best whenever they want to.
The journey
Dressline is a family business that was started by three brothers whose father was from the same industry. The business has come a long way from its beginnings as a manufacturer & wholesaler. The venture that started with just 2 stitching machines has now grown to over 500 stores worldwide during its 34 years journey. The 3rd generation of the family is also actively involved in growing the company that was founded in 1989.
Even in this modern age, the saree is seen as the ultimate garment that brings out the beauty of an Indian woman. But, it can restrict your freedom of movement, stopping you from fully enjoying a festival or party. This is where the salwar kameez can help you carry yourself with dignity while looking pretty simultaneously. Unlike the saree, you can dress up in a salwar kameez whenever you want to. You can wear it for a vast range of events like a party, birthday function, wedding, festival, or even to your office. Dressline understood the need for comfortable clothing when it started designing and making the salwar kameez, at a time when saris were the only staple choice for women in the country. The company also understood its customer's demand when it started making kurti, midi, and pant tops a decade ago.
The Dressline range of ethnic wear now includes Kurta sets, coordinated sets, and tunic sets. They also design and make beautiful bridal wear like the lehenga choli.
Partners in the business include Bipin Ramniklal Vira, and his brothers Rajesh Ramniklal Vira, and Jayesh Ramniklal Vira.
The eldest brother of all three, Bipin Ramniklal Vira is a creative person who remains humble, in spite of what Dressline has achieved since it started. He is the Chief Designer behind Dressline products who handles design & fabrics.
The second brother, Rajesh Ramniklal Vira, manages the marketing & sales of Dressline. He is a smart businessman who is persuasive.
Jayesh Ramniklal Vira is the youngest of all three brothers. He manages the key functions of finance & manufacturing operations in the company.
When the three brothers first launched Dressline, their passion for creating elegant and plush Indian ethnic wear at affordable prices drove them to step into the world of retailing. With expertise in regular wear, the business spread to .franchise stores in Pune, Solapur, and Pondicherry. Dressline currently supplies to more than 500 retail stores across the world and is a proud owner of 4 flagship stores in Mumbai. The business growth motivated the founders to turn their hard work and inspiration into a online store that is now booming.
Achievements
Apart from the love it has received from its loyal customers worldwide, Dressline has received recognition from The Clothing Manufacturers Association Of India (CMAI), which is the pioneer and most representative Association of the Indian apparel industry for over five decades. The year Dressline hits its 25th year, the brand added another feather to its cap by winning an award for ‘The Most Admired Women’s Wear Brand’ at CMAI’s Apex Awards, 2015.'
The company also won the prestigious Mid-Day Int. Iconic Designer Wear for Women’s Clothing Award in 2022.
Among the biggest achievements that Dressline treasures are the love and trust that it has received from its customers in the 3 decades since it started. This is what encouraged the company to expand online after operating successfully offline. Apart from the Dressline shops where you will get excellent service, you can also order your choice of ethnic wear from DRESSLINE's online store: at https://dresslinefashion.com/
Future Plans
In spite of what it has achieved, the founders of Dressline do not want to rest on its laurels. The business now aims to grow as a brand each day and keep adapting to evolving trends with passion & consistency through its products. Dressline now aims to expand and strengthen its customer base through its Flagship Stores, Franchise Stores, and Shop-In-Shop Retail, after supplying to over 500 stores countrywide since it started.
Dressline has faced its own share of challenges since it started. But after the success it has achieved, the business considers its biggest strength to be the loyalty of its customers and the support of its team who have always believed in the company.
The company says, "The support our customers and team have shown over the years has led to the success of Dressline. It is absolutely thrilling to present our native Indian aesthetics to people all over the world. Not only do we specialize in cotton wear (cultivated in India), our embroideries reflect superior quality workmanship. In the coming years we look forward to reaching out to more people through both online and offline platforms, ensuring unmatched quality and consumer satisfaction. All we hope is that you enjoy our products as much as we enjoy offering them to you. So keep the love coming!" www.dresslinefashion.com