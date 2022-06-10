How FIREPIN Token (FRPN) Keeps Crypto Giants Like Cronos (CRO) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Their Toes

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is becoming increasingly popular among crypto experts, gaining attention from investors around the globe. The cutting-edge technology and wide range of services that it offers have become a major talking point among its loyal fanbase. Cronos (CRO) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have both seen vast success since their launches. Comfortably sitting in the top 20 cryptocurrencies in the world, their communities continue to grow.
FIREPIN Token (FRPN), growing stronger by the day
FIREPIN Token (FRPN) has adopted the DAO model, meaning it is a community-driven organisation, with intentions to integrate into the Metaverse. Users can stake their tokens in order to vote on matters concerning the platform. Don’t worry, they don't just take your tokens. As a thank you, you earn ‘lucrative rewards’ from the voting process.
FIREPIN Token (FRPN) realises the impact the gaming industry has on the world. They in turn are funding their own gaming teams and NFT game development. This will increase the popularity of the token exponentially. Fans will use the token to tip their favourite gamers and purchase items both physically and virtually in the Metaverse.
The price of the token increased by 400% in just three weeks. There is a bold prediction that this will further rise to a staggering 1500%. Experts say that FIREPIN token (FRPN) will keep growing as it has in its early stages, meaning it won’t be long until it is knocking on the door of crypto giants.
The coin that continues to raise profits: Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) was first introduced in 2018 as the ‘Doge Killer’. However, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and DogeCoin (DOGE) both thrive in the crypto market. They share the spotlight for the most sought-after meme coin with little competition.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is now a valid currency for booking supercars like Ferrari and Lamborghini. Who knew an adorable dog would pay for a luxury drive in the sun. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is not just limited to this, it can also be used to pay for hotels, flights and travel packages. Shiba Inu (SHIB) stays relevant by improving its services to its loyal users.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been dubbed as one of the best meme coins to invest in long-term. They have recently added a Metaverse and layer-2 solution to cut down user transaction costs, talk about being the good guy. Despite the recent market slump, Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to grow stronger, making it one of the obvious contenders for you to invest in.
Cronos (CRO) is more than just a token
The Cronos (CRO) market cap is rising rapidly, currently sitting at over £3 billion. Since its launch in 2018, Cronos (CRO) has amassed 3,000 employees and over 10 million users. Sitting in 19th place on the crypto table according to CoinMarketCap, Cronos has no intention of moving.
The token built by Crypto.com runs on both Cronos (CRO) and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains. On these blockchains, users can exchange and convert cryptocurrencies without any risk of third-party interference. Cronos (CRO) has also branched out into the NFT marketplace, raising demand for the token considerably.
The Cronos (CRO) team have worked tirelessly on branding, advanced trading capabilities and the implementation of the NFT marketplace. This is sure to drive Cronos (CRO) up in terms of popularity, meaning now is the time to invest in this token.
Conclusion
Both Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cronos (CRO) have proved their standing in the top 20 cryptocurrencies in the world. They offer a wide range of services and almost guarantee a sizeable return on your investment. FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is ready to give the top 20 a run for their money. The combination of NFT game development and the implementation of a DAO model at such an early stage has attracted attention from both mid-term and long-term investors. Keep a lookout for FIREPIN Token (FRPN).
