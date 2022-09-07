YOLO! You only live once – it’s simply for this reason that you must chase your dreams and follow your passion above all else. “Your dreams and passion are the biggest motivators to carry on even when the skies fall apart,” quips John Lee. Although John Lee began by chopping vegetables in a kitchen, by the time he was 27, he had earned his first million dollars. He now works as a motivational speaker and trainer and has performed on stages alongside Alan Sugar, Bill Clinton, and Richard Branson.
Live your dreams
“To live your dreams is more important than to just exist and live an ordinary life,” says John Lee. Big things happen when you dream big. A person without dreams equates to a life without purpose. Also, when you live your dreams, you become an inspiration to others to follow their heart.
Upvote yourself over others
Naysayers often target people who dare to dream big. However, sanity lies in ignoring those who pull you down and taking your grind to the next level. “Give yourself a thumbs up and continue the hustle,” elucidates John Lee. Eventually, you’ll realize that your own opinion and belief systems will take you through the thick and thin of life.
Strike a balance
While pursuing your passion and living your dreams is the ultimate goal, it’s crucial to be practical too. John Lee has some advice - “If your passion cannot pay bills at the moment, it’s better to do it part-time, get a job, and provide for your family.” After all, great ideas bloom in a happy and calm mind.
To conclude, while everyone dreams of a fulfilling life, only a few walk the talk and go that extra mile. Remember, you’re neither too young nor too old to start chasing your dreams. Believe in yourself and figure out what it’ll take to make your dreams come true. Persevere, as the greatest rewards come to those who don’t stop dreaming.
How following your dreams leads you to success, John Lee explains
YOLO! You only live once – it’s simply for this reason that you must chase your dreams and follow your passion above all else. “Your dreams and passion are the biggest motivators to carry on even when the skies fall apart,” quips John Lee. Although John Lee began by chopping vegetables in a kitchen, by the time he was 27, he had earned his first million dollars. He now works as a motivational speaker and trainer and has performed on stages alongside Alan Sugar, Bill Clinton, and Richard Branson.