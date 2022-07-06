How Geolocation-Based Targeting Will Change The Future Of B2B Marketing

July 6: The ongoing dynamism of digital marketing forces businesses to be more creative and understand their customers better.
Companies using digital marketing strategies have and will need to adapt their targeting strategies to reach their clients, which has led them to utilize geolocation-based targeting.
Geolocation-based targeting, commonly known as Geotargeting, has undoubtedly opened several new doors for advertising.
According to SmartBugMedia,
"71% of consumers prefer a personalized ad experience, and three of four complete an action after receiving a message when approaching a specific location (Amber Kemmis, SmartBugMedia, Jan 2020)."
Consequently, geotargeting allows for more market focus, leading to a more relevant message and a higher return on investment.
Additionally, geotargeting allows marketers to select where they want their advertising to appear and helps them understand how they can customize their advertising content based on geographic location.
This is frequently utilized when targeting local prospects highly in demand by the B2B business, of the 24% of marketers using location data for measurement and attribution, 51% plan to increase their use of location data in the next year.
What is Geotargeting?
Let's not jump the gun and understand the fundamentals of geotargeting.
It is the process of translating location data into a marketing plan. This form of geomarketing, in particular, enables marketers to give significant customization to prospects at all phases of the sales funnel using real-time data.
This location-based strategy assists marketers in focusing and informing their messaging and putting it in the appropriate places at the right moments.
For example, a newly launched cafe in Delhi will target customers in the surrounding region. It will need to engage Delhi-based food bloggers and influencers for promotion. Alternatively, suppose it is a small firm. In that case, it may require a list of active investors in Malviya Nagar to pitch to raise capital.
How Geotargeting Is Changing The Future For B2B brands
Improving consumer experience is no longer restricted to a retail shop or online website optimization.
Consumers may be located very accurately as we approach near smartphone ubiquity with high geolocation data and enablement, making a customer's specific physical location a vital component.
Targeting is the most common use of location data, followed by audience interaction, marketing strategy, and customer experience or customization.
Here are 3 ways how:
1. Flexible Customization
Geotargeting makes it very simple to target a specific region or location.
Your area of interest can be as large as a country or as small as a neighbourhood. As a result, marketers may execute ads in several areas at the same time.
Furthermore, geotargeting campaigns may be changed and refined in real-time.
For example, on Facebook Ads, you may target people based on their geographies, such as nation, region, or city — and even more accurately, by free trade zone or other attributes such as "Emerging Markets."
2. Data Collection
Geotargeting solutions capture client data, converted into B2B databases about consumer behaviours (spending, purchasing, etc.).
Marketers may optimize the personalization of different marketing initiatives such as display, advertising and email campaigns with a greater understanding of those areas.
This is especially effective in B2B, where longer sales cycles necessitate increased lead nurturing activities.
3. Staying Ahead
It is rightly said that to know your competition is to know yourself.
Geotargeting assists marketers in doing competition analysis. Like internal targeting delivers outward information into the competitive market.
Most of the time, geotargeting data tells B2B marketers about whom they compete with in certain places and how their marketing performance compares to the competition, which helps them customize their expenditure in real-time without bearing any loss.
Leadzen.ai's Role in Geolocation-Based Targeting
Leadzen.ai is more than simply a lead creation tool; it is also an intelligent data tool.
It is an umbrella program that includes sophisticated features such as geolocators, prospect search filters, bulk search, and many more that are regularly introduced.
These tools not only assist you in finding the correct and thorough data, but they also assist you in upgrading your old databases to real-time and verified databases.
Our geolocator tool has taken the targeted audience to the next level. You can get vital information about a particular pin code within seconds.
You may even target an area using the screen's polygon tool. According to your marketing methods, the area can be as small or as large as you wish.
Assume you're looking to open a luxury department store in India and have a certain site in mind.
Using our geolocator, you may find out the average rental price of commercial properties in such locations. Not only that, but you may also learn about the average and high income of the individuals and demographics.
These statistics can assist you in selecting the best location for your shop, not only in terms of rent but also in terms of sales and efficiency.
Takeaway
Geo-location based-targeting is and will keep helping B2B businesses to stay relevant. They have a chance to push marketing limits by micro-focusing on the decision-making stage of the service-consuming process. It is done by combining the capacity to pinpoint where consumer searches, obtain relevant databases and continue to customize.
Understanding the hotel visitor and where they are travelling from is critical for marketing effectiveness as geo-targeting evolves with technology.
The broad use of geolocation-based interaction heralds a new era of real-time predictive customization. It all comes down to targeting the correct audience using location, communicating in real-time, and then creating an unrivalled experience from start to finish.
