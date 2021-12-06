How Goodness Score Helps Find Better Employees through GoodSpace

December 06: GoodSpace is gaining attention day by day in hiring and job search spaces. You might be wondering how? Well, the process of finding the best job search engines then integrating with that job search platform and then hiring the potential desired candidates used to be a tiring and tedious task.
It encapsulated a number of processes - looking for authentic candidates, verifying their professional skills, shortlisting the ones which match etc. The GoodSpace app comes with a USI that provides you with a Score called the goodness score, which is proving to be a game-changer.
First, let’s see the existing problem. When recruiters post jobs on those job search sites, they get numerous responses. Some of them show you a limited number of applicants, others show all, but it is up to you to skim through hundreds of applications and distinguish between the genuine and fake ones. Even after spending hours selecting the candidates, loving their professional skills, sometimes they don’t pass through the non-cognitive steps.
This is where the Goodness score plays its charm.
The goodness score is a proprietary algorithm that solves a lot of recruiter’s problems. Let’s understand what it means! After the user onboards the app and creates their profile, they can ask their friends, previous colleges, family members - basically anyone to give them feedback. This feedback is given on seven parameters - Team Work, Friendliness, Helpfulness, Honesty, Reliability, Truthfulness & Kindness.
One can give feedback and ask for feedback in return. This goodness score is shown on the person’s profile. This simplistic concept aids recruiters in skipping all those processes of validating the candidates as getting this score is proof that their profile is community verified.
Moreover, the GoodSpace app shows the candidates non-cognitive strengths. This way, the recruiter does not only focus on the applicant’s professional skills but also on their behavioural skills! By integrating both professional and behavioural parameters in the candidate’s profile and making it community verified, the recruiter can easily find the perfect fit for their role.
This USP, the goodness score, is what separates the GoodSpace app from other job search sites.