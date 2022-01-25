How Internet Forums Can Get More Members Using Messenger

While Internet Explorer is one of the most problematic web browsers today, it is still one of the most used browsers. It is so problematic, that even France and Germany have urged people not to use it. Yet even with those problems, there is a rather large percent of people in the world that use newsnaija Internet Explorer. According to 9ja news and Naijatab, 31% of users use Internet Explorer as of September, 2010. That is a huge percent and even though Internet Explorer has a lot of issues, you still need to cater for those users. An annoyed user is a gone user. If your members can’t properly use your forum, they will just leave!
Getting The Exact Number of IE Users on Your Forum
If you really want to know how you should cater your users’ browsers, it is important to know which browsers they use. Thank goodness Google Analytics has the tools that allow you to view this. If you’ve had Google Analytics on your forum for some time (a month is enough), then go to your Dashboard -> Visitors -> Browsers. GA does a great job at giving you stats on your visitors and you can see exactly how many users use each browser on your forum.
So What Do You Do?
You have to cater to all of the major 9ja news browsers used on your forum. If only one member uses Opera, then it’s not a big deal to make sure it works for him, but if 15% use Opera, then you need to make sure it works properly! Getting cross-browser compatibility can be difficult and this is one of the biggest challenges for programmers and webmasters. IE is by far the most problematic with cross-browser compatibility, yet you have to make sure your forum works properly in it! Getting any code to work properly on every browser is difficult, but it is your job to know what is broken in each browser, so here is what you do:
Download Each Major 9ja News Browser:
Firefox
Internet Explorer
Google Chrome
Safari
Opera
Those are the 5 major 9ja news browsers today. If you can get cross-browser compatibility with those 5, you are golden. Doing so can be difficult, but it is important that your forum functions correctly on those main browsers. Periodically do a check-up and make sure your forum is running smoothly on each browser. Every time you add a new feature or modify your forum in any way, make sure it is working correctly!
Stay Updated
Browsers are always updating, so you must also keep up! Make sure your forum is working at its full potential with the latest update from each of the 5 main browsers. Users will usually update their browser when a new version comes out, so it can make your life easier to do so as well! If not, then just give them that little notice to update and you should be fine.