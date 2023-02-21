How is Oopar Club making it easier to pursue your Personal Growth and Goals?

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended life as we knew it, and as a result, many people are rethinking their priorities and seeking new ways to take care of their personal wellness. According to a study by Cigna TTK Health Insurance, 89% of Indians are stressed about their work-life balance, and 95% believe that a wellness program would help them achieve a better work-life balance. Another recent study conducted by the Indian Psychiatry Society also found that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant increase in stress, anxiety, and depression in India. This has created an urgent need for solutions that can help people prioritize their personal growth and wellness.
In response to this, Pragya Srivastava, Sourabh Akash, and Sagar Agrawal came up with Oopar.Club, a community-focused personal wellness club that enables people to improve their lifestyle and maximize personal growth. Oopar.Club is a unique platform that connects members with each other based on common goals, such as being more mindful, reading more, eating better, or discussing their hobbies and passions. Oopar then fosters their growth journey by providing them with researched task plans and resources and organising regular curated meetups and experiences. The meetups cover a wide variety of topics, from quests and games on creative thinking, strategy, and negotiation to masterclasses on goal setting, personal finance, digital well-being, and more.
According to Sagar Agrawal, one of the co-founders, “There are enough self-help books and podcasts available that tell you what you need for your holistic growth and wellness. But many of us can still not do it due to the lack of a peer group and an environment supporting us. How often is it that we talk to our friends about what our personal goals are? When you ask people today what their goals are, the most common answers are looking for the next job change and the next promotion. While these are significant objectives, they are not the only ones you should concentrate on to lead a fulfilling life.”
Oopar Club's unique approach to personal growth has already attracted a growing community of members benefiting from the platform's many features. One of the key features of Oopar Club is its emphasis on community and making real connections. Members are encouraged to connect and share their experiences and insights, creating a supportive environment that fosters personal growth and wellness.
The Oopar Club app's beta launch this month is an exciting development that will make it even easier for members to access the platform's many resources and benefits. As the platform continues to evolve and grow, it will be interesting to see how it can help people across India improve their lives and achieve their personal goals.