How James William Awad is Building the World's First Decentralized Business

Who is James William Awad (@senior)?
He’s a kid genius who started programming at the age of 11. He’s done a lot since then, but right now he’s working on a project called Triple One (@tripleone) that’s set to change the world of business as we know it.
You’ve heard of bitcoin, you’ve heard of ethereum and the blockchain, but what does it mean to decentralize a business? This is exactly what James is looking to accomplish with Triple One. He’s always had a mindset that differs a little bit from the average person looking to start a business. And that’s what brought about his idea for Triple One.
“TripleOne is a decentralized company where users around the world work together to build and manage it. With already13 companies under management, its official public release is expected to happen this year.”
Above is a quote taken directly from Triple One’s Instagram page. If this concept sounds new to you, it’s because it is. Have you ever heard of a company that’s managed by people all around the world who may or may not have had a previous connection? How would something like this work? These are all questions we and the rest of the public have about Triple One, but for now, we’ll have to wait for the official release. You can go here to join the waiting list for Tiple One.
Triple One is a groundbreaking business idea. But to understand how someone would come up with an idea like this, you have to look into their past.
James William Awad started programming at the age of 11, intent on creating a video game. He eventually completed the project by the age of 12, but with no marketing or sales skills, the project never went mainstream. But that didn’t stop James from pursuing bigger and bigger goals.
At the age of 14, James created an account online in order to work as a freelance developer. He was forced to lie about his age to increase his credibility as no one would want to work with a 14-year-old. He told potential clients that he was 28 years old.
His first real project was for a bank in Mexico. He was tasked with fixing and creating features for a user management system. Luckily, they never asked to speak on the phone with him, as they easily could have guessed his age.
James ended up making a couple thousand bucks while working on multiple projects. He took all this money to buy C++ coding books and pay his parent’s mortgage for the year.
At the age of 15 James got even more creative with his business ventures. An avid video game player, he discovered how to hack a wildly popular game and manufacture an unlimited amount of in-game currency. He then took that currency and sold it to a company in China for them to distribute to players worldwide. James ended up making a pretty penny through this venture until the video game eventually learned about the hustle and got rid of the hack. Funnily enough, his bank even canceled his checking account because they had no clue how a 15 year old was making so much money.
Setbacks are just another part of the game to James, though. And he was soon back at it with another business venture. This time he ended up making a clothing company with a girl he met who worked at the company in China he was selling the in-game currency to.
This was just the beginning of a string of retail companies James has started en route to the founding of Triple One.
Now at 27 years old, James is looking to expand his philanthropic efforts in an attempt to help people all around the world.
“It breaks my heart when I see families are having issues with food. Or even kids not being able to go to school because of money. In the future, when Triple One is open, I promise to put most of my profits towards helping people, opening free schools and creating things that will help a lot of people” James states.
We’re excited to see what comes next for the inspiring entrepreneur.
To follow along with James’ journey, follow him on Instagram.