How Lou Asci found a diamond ring in the ocean with a metal detector

A Facebook post by Francesca Teal in Hampton Beach Residents & Friends caught the attention of Lou Asci. In the post, she had asked for “anyone who might have a metal detector” to search for her ring lost in the water at a New Hampshire beach. It was a white gold band and engagement ring with a round cut diamond.
Lou Asci, immediately after he learned about the incident, seized the opportunity to dive in with his metal detector before low tide, which was at 4:20 a.m. that day.
He lives in Marshfield, which is over 75 miles away from North Beach, and could have swiped up on his phone and ignored the post. However, he decided to step in because of the essence of the ring and what it meant for Teal. Knowing that it once belonged to her great-grandmother, as mentioned in the Facebook post, he did not leave any stone unturned in his search: “We’ve all lost something that was important to us. I had to at least put in the effort.”
Around five years ago, Asci’s children gifted him a metal detector for Father’s Day. Though new to it, finding lost items has been among his favorite pastimes ever since.
Two days after Teal first posted about the unfortunate loss on Facebook, Asci took note and contacted her to confirm whether the ring was still missing. The following evening on August 9, Asci—and his wife who consented to join him on an excursion to look for the ring—arrived at the beach.
After finding a parking spot, they tried to get some rest before their big day: “My wife and I decided to sleep in the car next to the beach, because I wanted to be there early for low tide.”
Taking to Facebook again, Teal explained to Asci where she went for her swim and the location she thought the ring fell off.
Asci spent time searching in the 65-degree water while wearing a wetsuit and a headlamp. Even though he did find a man's wedding band, which he was extremely eager to return to its owner, he had no luck finding what he had jumped into the water for. But he was not going to give up trying to find it.
He works in the communications center at the Boston Logan International Airport. Frustrated that he could not find Teal’s diamond ring, he said he does not take no for an answer and was determined to keep at it until he grabbed hold of the heirloom.
His excursion yielded no results, but he could not get the ring out of sight. He felt he was close to ending the lady’s nightmare, so decided to give it another shot.
He returned to the beach on August 12th to continue his search, this time without his wife. He found Teal and her husband at the same spot; married for almost two years, both tried their best to uncover the ring together.
Teal further explained to Asci where she thought she lost the ring and how so. Seeing Asci again, she said, “Being able to meet him and talk to him, you could tell in his eyes he was super determined.”
She also added that she and her partner, who had been together since high school, had been out enjoying a lovely beach day when the football hit Teal's hand, sending her engagement ring flying: “I just saw it disappear, and my heart sank. I was in a moment of dread and panic.”
Trying to sort through the sand around her, her husband warned her not to move. Beachgoers soon started approaching the pair and extending them assistance. They received eyewear from someone.
Teal, who oversees a group of career counselors at Southern New Hampshire University, said that after many hours of looking, "it was nowhere in sight."
She explained the occurrence to a lifeguard, who advised her to post about the ring across Facebook groups because people with metal detectors frequent the beach. Teal also placed an Amazon order for a personal underwater metal detector.
Teal was shocked to learn that her appeal was shared by thousands of people. She also got numerous requests from detectorists—people who use metal detectors—willing to assist. “So many people were willing to help out. I was completely blown away,” she remarked.
Asci seemed the most determined because he knew that losing the ring meant that “a part of her was missing.” He dived in again, and after spending six hours underwater to no avail, he sent Teal a message saying he was not ready to give up.
Despite Teal’s hopelessness, Asci stayed firm and returned to the beach two days later. After searching tirelessly for three hours, he located something shiny and immediately knew what it was: Teal’s diamond ring.
He returned the ring to Teal, who was teary-eyed when she saw it. She expressed how amazed she was knowing that his hobby could bring people’s beloved but lost products back to them and make their day.
The pair handed Asci a gift card to a nearby restaurant and the underwater metal detector she had ordered from Amazon as a sign of their thanks.
