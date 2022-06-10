In my daily sessions on different aspects of Vedic astrology, more than fifty % of consultations relate to pre and post-marriage issues. I am personally disturbed when people reach me for post-married life issues. And let me state with authority and experience that more of it happens due to missing compatibility between the two life partners. I dither more when they say we had matched the horoscope, but still, marriage is not working out. Matters of divorce are also a large junk of these cases. Now, you blame the astrologer who matched the horoscopes or blame yourself for your own actions does not matter because the damage is done. I would say none of these reasons will be reasons for marital discord if you understand and respect the true method of horoscope matching for marriage.
How to do kundli matching
How to do kundli matching for marriage is not as simple as some people think: it is not a mathematical score card where you put birth details of two persons, get +18 out of 36 Gun and decide to marry. Or you get less than 18 out of 36 Gun matching and probably decide to leave/miss the best life partner for you. Therefore, if your only contention to check marriage compatibility is to check: how many Guns should match: how many Gun matching is good for marriage, rest assured, you are only considering 10%/15% of the overall marriage-matching. Another thing people say: Oh, there is a Manglik Dosha, there is an Ashtakoot or Nadi Dosha, so forget this person. How can you or astrologers take such an irresponsible and impetuous decision? Have you checked the strength of horoscopes to see counterbalancing or cancellation effects? Have you checked the main Doers/Managers of Marriage, Venus, and Jupiter, or are you just making a lopsided decision? Sometimes astrologers also make such mistakes. Read an example below, and you will understand why we should match horoscopes: how many Gun should match, how to match kundli, and many questions like that.
What to do if gun matching is less than 18
I recommended a marriage where Gun matching was 14.5 out of 36. Put your conscience and read my explanation: what to do if Gun Matching is less than 18. These two were in a relationship. They were told of serious repercussions post-marriage, including progeny issues.
Boy MK - 07.04.1990, 08.30 am, Girl KM – 27.03.1988, 10.50 am, POB: Bulandshahar UP for both.
1.Generally, 14.5 Gun matching out of 36 is a straight NO.
2.In this Kundli matching, the Nadi Dosha gets cancelled because the Nakshatra lord of one is Saturn and the Nakshatra lord of the other is Venus. These two planets are friends, so the Nadi Dosha gets cancelled. 14.5 Gun matching score becomes 22.5. Let me state here that 27 Nakshatras are divided into 9 planets Lords and it is expert’s task to read the harmony between so many combinations.
3.Now come to Bhakoot Dosha. Girl's sign is Cancer, and Boy's sign is Leo. The Lords of these two signs are friendly, so Bhakoot Dosha also gets cancelled. 22.5 becomes 29.5 out of 36.
4.MK is not Manglik, but KM is Manglik, with Mars sitting in the seventh house. But Mars is sitting in Jupiter's sign, Sagittarius, and the placement of Mars in the sign owned by Jupiter does not cause Manglik Dosha. So no effect of Manglik Dosha.
5.Secondly, Girl KM is more than 28 years, due to which Mangal Dosh has lost its efficacy.
6.In boys' horoscope Ketu is sitting in the third house, and Sun is sitting in the eleventh house. If a malefic planet sits in the 3,6,11 houses of the horoscope, then it nullifies the Manglik Dosha of the other partner.
7.Firstly, there is no Mangal Dosha in Girl's horoscope because Mars is placed in the sign of Jupiter. Secondly, even if we consider Mangal Dosha, then her age is more than 28 years, due to which Manglik Dosha has become inefficient. Thirdly, even if one still believes in the relevance of Manglik Dosha, then the planets in Boy's birth chart are balancing/nullifying that Mangal Dosha. So, Manglik Dosha is getting cancelled.
Now let's talk about the most important part of matching the charts i.e significator or karaka of marriage.
8.In Boy's Kundli (D-1 Chart), Jupiter is not in a good position, and Venus, which signifies longevity of a marriage, is also not in a good position. But both these planets are gaining strength in the Navamsa Kundli (D-9 Chart). In Navamsa Kundli, apart from the seventh lord Mercury, both Jupiter and Venus are sitting in very good positions. Mercury, Jupiter, and Venus are in the best position in the Navamsa Kundli. In Boy's horoscope, Jupiter is creating problems, but Mars and Venus are sitting well in the horoscope.
9.Now go to Girl's horoscope. Venus and Jupiter are in an excellent position, and the conjunction of Venus with Mars and Ketu in the Navamsa Kundli is troublesome. But Boy's Navamsa Kundli (D-9 Chart) has balanced this affliction in Girl's chart because the placement of Venus in his birth chart is very good.
So, in all, Nadi Dosha and Bhakoot Dosha stand cancelled , there is no Manglik Dosha, Doers of marriage are also complementing each other so marriage is possible. I gave my YES for this marriage only because it was a relationship. . Understand they were compatible to marry but would have missed each other for life if only conventional method of how many Gun should match for marriage was considered. My opinion could have been different if this was an arranged marriage.
Do not marry just out of conventional methods, do not be miser either. Read more on how to match horoscope.