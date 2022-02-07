How many people get benefitted by your services?

February 7: Rotary Club of Navsari founded Smt. Lilavati Mohanlal Shah (Bilimorawala) Eye Hospital, (popularly known as Rotary Eye Institute) in 1977, a non-profit eye hospital to provide world-class eye care services located in Navsari District of Gujarat State, India.
Rotary Eye Institute, Navsari) is considered one of the best eye care facilities in India. It has state-of-the-art infrastructure spread across 4-story building with over 20,000 sq.ft. of built up area that houses 50-bed eye hospital with 8 full-equipped Operation Theatres, Eye Bank, Optical Store, Medical Store, Pathology Lab, Eye Museum and two educational institutes offering bachelor and master degree programs in Optometry and also post graduate program in Ophthalmology (DNB).
REI offers 360 degree eye care services – Eye Treatment, Eye Banking, Research, Education, Prevention & Awareness and Rehabilitation. REI providecomprehensive eye care services including Cataract, Glaucoma, Retina, Cornea, Squint eyes, Laser Eye Treatment, Implantable Contact Lenses (ICL), etc.
REI is equipped with latest equipment and machines including: Excimer laser, Centurionphacoemulsification, Yag – Argon Combi Laser, C3R, Automated Perimetry, Vitrectomy and Endolaser, B- scan & A-scan: for posterior segment Ultra-sonography, Fundus Camera, Photographic Slit Lamp, OCT, etc.
In the last few years, Rotary Eye Institute has also developed 10 satellite centers in tribal areas in the South Gujarat region – Aeru, Vesma, Alipore, Kharel, Dharampur, Nani Bhamti, Mahuva, Bajipura, Vyara, Utchhal and Kapura. REI also conducted regular free screening and surgical eye camps at various places across India including Nakhatrana (Bhuj, Kutch), Ambaji (North Gujarat), Shreenathji (Rajasthan), Gangapur (Karnataka) and Haridwar (Uttarakhand).
From 1977 Till Dec 2021
Camps Conducted 14833
Patient Screening 2712619
Surgeries Performed 318815
Eye ball Collection 32608
Eye Transplant surgeries 8021
From this above data, 70% of patients were screened or operated free of cost.