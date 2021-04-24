How MobiKwik is simplifying lives with digital payment and fintech products

The current COVID-19 situation has a serious impact on our lives, which has unprecedentedly accelerated the use of digital technology. As it is recommended to stay home & stay safe, the use of digital payments modes has increased fourfold. Right from ordering groceries online, to ordering food, to paying the electricity and internet bills, digital payments are holding the fort.
By offering quick and hassle-free contactless payments, MobiKwik, the payments app is playing an integral part in developing a safe, secure, and stable ecosystem, especially during the current pandemic situation for 120 Million Indians.
Having MobiKwik app benefits you in more ways than you can think of. Most people use digital payments platforms to recharge their phones, but MobiKwik has more to offer. It has expanded its services from utility bill payments (gas/ electricity/ water/ internet/ DTH) to services like Wealth Management, Money Transfer, Pay Later and more. To avail of the benefits offered by MobiKwik, all you need is a secure internet connection to log in via phone or computer/ laptop.
Here are some of the advantages of using MobiKwik:
1. Quick Recharge and Bill Payments
Download the MobiKwik app to experience an effortless process of paying your utility bills, insurance premiums or making quick recharges online from the comfort of your home. MobiKwik is not just safe to use, but also offers a lot of discount codes and offers that you can choose from while transacting.
2. Spend Now, Pay Later with MobiKwik ZIP
With MobiKwik ZIP, shopping or paying bills is just a tap away. ZIP is a credit facility extended by MobiKwik to allow its users to avail a credit of up to Rs 30,000 at ZERO cost to shop, pay bills & more. The money can be used to pay for any service or product from registered ZIP merchants on MobiKwik. With MobiKwik ZIP you can pay for your favourites and pay back later in 15 days.
3. Instant cashback, discounts, and coupons
MobiKwik helps you avail various attractive deals and offers. Transacting through MobiKwik would help you get instant discounts, coupons, and cashback. One of the most exciting features of MobiKwik is its unique loyalty program SuperCash. On every transaction done via MobiKwik, the user will get SuperCash which is redeemable on their next transaction across the categories mentioned in the app.
4. Shop for groceries, medicines, clothes & more
MobiKwik is your must-have shopping essential which allows you to transact at 1 Lakh+ brands like Myntra, Flipkart, BigBasket, Zomato, Pharmeasy and more. You can also use it to shop at your favourite stores, restaurants, petrol pumps, supermarkets across the country. Moreover, every time you shop using MobiKwik, you are rewarded with cashback or SuperCash that can be used on your subsequent transactions, making it a complete win-win situation for you.
5. Hassle-free money transfer
Considering the current pandemic situation, being there financially for your loved ones can be a little difficult. But with MobiKwik UPI, you can instantly transfer up to Rs 1 Lakh directly from your bank to their bank accounts. You can also make wallet to wallet transfers or wallet to bank transfers seamlessly. The best part about making UPI transfers on MobiKwik is that you need not pay any extra transaction charges. You can transfer or receive money at any time, from anywhere conveniently.
6. Instant personal loan
Need urgent funds? No need to worry at all, get a personal loan from MobiKwik. MobiKwik is India's first-ever mobile payment wallet to offer a loan facility. A user can get up to Rs 5 Lakhs loan from MobiKwik without pledging any security or collateral. The application process is simple and involves comparatively less time and effort. The loan is processed and money is credited to your MobiKwik wallet which is transferable to the bank account to be spent as per users' discretion.
7. Wealth Management
You can also grow your assets with the help of your MobiKwik app. MobiKwik recommends and allows you to invest in the right Mutual Fund starting at just Rs 100. You can also do real time tracking & manage your mutual funds. You can also invest your money in Digital Gold starting at Re 1, buy and sell it at real time prices, all from the comfort of your home.
So, what are you waiting for? Avoid cash payments & switch to MobiKwik digital wallet to stay safe. Download the MobiKwik app and get started today!