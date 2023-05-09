How much does private alcohol rehab cost in the UK?

Do you know that there were 8,974 deaths from alcohol-related causes registered in the UK? It means 14 out of 100,000 people in the UK died from alcohol addiction disorder in 2020. However, these numbers do not even begin to reflect the plight of people in the UK affected by the injudicious consumption of alcohol. Mental health disorders and social detachment are the other side-effects of alcohol consumption that impact the dependents of alcoholics negatively and destroy many lives apart from the one who is consuming alcohol.
One of the best ways to get an alcoholic on track and live normally is through alcohol addiction treatment. In the UK, there are private and public options for rehab. For instance, NHS alcohol rehab offers its services for free. However, most free rehabs have a long waiting list, and waiting is something that an addict or their suffering family members simply cannot do.
In such a scenario, private addiction rehabs make much better sense. The cost of private alcohol rehab in the UK can vary depending on several factors, such as the location, duration of the programme, type of therapies offered, and amenities. On average, the cost of a private rehab in the UK in 2023 can be anywhere between £4,000 and £12,000.
Do Private Alcohol Rehab Facilities Actually Work?
Private alcohol rehab programs can be effective for individuals struggling with alcohol addiction. Still, their success depends on several factors, such as the quality of treatment, individual needs, motivation, and commitment to recovery.
One of the biggest reasons (not mentioned before) why private alcohol rehab facilities work is their high availability. In most cases, it is difficult for families to convince the alcohol addict to go to rehab. When they actually succeed in their persuasion, a long waiting list can be a massive turn-off for the addict. But as private alcohol rehabs admit patients immediately, they significantly increase the chances of a person getting the much-needed rehab treatment.
Moreover, in general, private rehabs have good facilities and quality accommodation. Therefore, an addict feels comfortable during their first visit. In contrast, a free public rehab might not have the same level of accommodation and facility for its resident patients. Therefore, private alcohol rehabs offer a much better starting point for alcohol addicts.
Considering that most rehab programmes are at least 28-day long, it is imperative that a patient feels at ease during the first few days. In addition, private rehabs have more staff per patient, ensuring everyone gets the desired attention and access to essential services. As a result, there is a high likelihood of the patient getting the much-needed motivation and positive vibes from the staff members they interact with regularly.
By helping patients take the first steps in their recovery, private rehabs offer a much better chance of achieving the desired results through therapy. Hence, a private rehab is more likely to work than a public rehab.
Private Rehabs vs Luxury rehabs
Although private and luxury rehabs are privately funded, they are not always the same. While private rehabs have all the essential facilities, luxury rehabs are likely to have additional facilities that cater to the many non-essential requirements of the patient. Therefore, the cost of a luxury rehab could be significantly higher. For instance, you might have to shell out more than £20,000 to get the same level of treatment at a private rehab. In most cases, private rehab is used by the general public, whereas celebrities and wealthy people use luxury rehab.
One of the biggest reasons for using a luxury or private rehab over a public rehab is that they keep their clients' information confidential. In the case of a public rehab, a third party can acquire information about the rehab treatment of a patient.
Different Types of Therapies Offered by a Private Rehab
Private alcohol rehab programs offer individualized treatment plans, personalized attention, and a wide range of evidence-based therapies that can help individuals overcome their addiction. These therapies can consist of cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT), motivational interviewing, dialectical therapy, family therapy, and support groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous (AA).
Summary
While enrolling for rehab for recovery, the alcohol rehab cost is a significant criterion of concern for most patients and their families. While a public rehab like NHS offers its services fro free, the price of private rehab treatment in the UK in 2023 can be anywhere between £4,000 and £12,000. On the other hand, a privately funded luxury rehab can charge you more than £20,000 for the same treatment.