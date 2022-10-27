How Mysuru became the most illustrious real estate investment in the country.

You must have heard of Mysuru. After all, the city is famous for its incredible natural beauty. Mysuru is also the second largest city in the state of Karnataka and has managed to preserve its rich history and culture. Add to that it has very pleasant weather throughout the year. All these factors combined, it comes as no surprise that, Mysuru has developed into one of the best real estate prospects in the country. While Bengaluru continues to remain a popular metropolitan choice, people have started to take issue with the rising traffic and high pollution. As a result, more and more people are shifting to Mysuru in order to enjoy peace and harmony. We have put together some reasons why we think Mysuru is becoming such a popular choice amongst real estate buyers.
1. Bengaluru-Mysuru Corridor
In the earlier days, connectivity was a major issue. However, with the development of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru Corridor, travel has become a lot easier. The NICE Corridor is a 111 km long privately tolled highway that connects the two largest cities in Karnataka. After the construction of the corridor, the total travel time between Mysuru and Bengaluru has come down to under 5 hrs. Readers might remember that the development of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway had a very favourable impact on Pune. The same can be expected for Mysuru which already boasts of a 10-lane road to Bengaluru and offers rail and air connectivity. Experts are also predicting that the NICE corridor is going to be catalyst for a surge in job opportunities and infrastructural development within the city of Mysuru.
2. Infrastructure
As a developing metropolis, a majority of Mysuru’s growth has come in the areas that are located around the Ring Road. These areas were in high demand amongst customers who wanted large unoccupied parcels of lands that were also in a close proximity to popular real estate builders. In addition to the Ring Road, other popular development such as Film City, NICE Corridors are also having a positive impact on the perception of Mysuru.
Mysuru also has wide roads that help in avoiding traffic congestions and help in accommodating the rising population in the city. Mysuru also has an airport that allows for easy domestic travel. Passengers will also be able to update to international flight services soon.
3. Cost of living
Mysuru is the right choice for individuals and families who are looking for a cost-effective way live their life. The day-to-day expenses in Mysuru are a lot less as compared to other metropolitan cities in the country. The city provides an excellent lifestyle and that too on a very affordable budget. The city is also a popular retirement choice since it is cheaper than Bengaluru and is also less noisy and polluted.
4. Knowledge Centre
The Southern Part of India has always been popular for its focus on education. Mysuru is no different. The city boasts of many reputed and distinguished educational institutions and centres. The city also has globally recognised educational institutions like Visvesvaraya Technical University on Ring Road and Delhi Public School on Bannur Road. This makes the city a popular choice for families who are looking for quality education options for their children and young adults.
5. Industrial and IT Boom
Mysuru witnessed a surge in infrastructural development that contributed to a smooth tech ecosystem in the city. The state’s second largest exporter of software has also set up base in Mysuru. With its rapid growth, Mysuru is keeping pace with the IT City Bengaluru in terms of development. Mysuru also hosts one of the biggest IT clusters in Karnataka and software giants like Infosys, Wipro, Software Paradigms etc make a significant contribution to the city’s IT sector.
6. Master Plan for Mysuru 2031
Mysuru has come up with many ambitious plans to continue its economic boom. The city is focussed on the development of the Mysuru Airport. The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is also working towards building the Film City, an international convention centre, and lodging options (hotels) close to the airport. These plans are sure to positively impact the Mysuru real estate market, in particular the areas that are close to the airport.
7. Cleanest city in India
Cleanliness is Godliness they say. Mysurians take great pride in keeping the city clean. That is why, the city of Mysuru has bagged the title of ‘Cleanest City in India’ recently. This is another favourable factor for families that are considering Mysuru to settle down. The city has an efficient cleaning mechanism that involves a scientific solid waste management system. This has not only led to better roads, but also, cleaner air, clean public parks, and cleaner drinking water among others.
Mr. Eshwar N, CEO of G Square Housing, said “Considering the future prospects and low costs, it is clear that Mysuru is one of the best cities to live in India. It has all the facilities of a large metropolitan city but comes at a fraction of the cost of Bengaluru. From day-to-day expenses to real estate options, everything is cheaper in Mysuru. In light of the amazing infrastructural development that is taking place along with the expansion of IT, we have no doubt that Mysuru will continue to give rich dividends to its residents.”
