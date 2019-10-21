How Navrattan Green Crete Can Do Wonders to Your Structure and the Environment, says Himansh Verma

Cement industry contributes a whopping 8% of global human-made CO2 emissions, of which 50% is from the chemical process, and 40% from burning fuel. Cement manufacture contributes to greenhouse gases directly through the production of carbon dioxide when calcium carbonate is heated and indirectly through the use of energy, primarily if the energy is sourced from fossil fuels. The amount of CO2 emitted by the cement industry is close to 900Kg of CO2 for every 1000Kg of cement produced. India is the second-largest producer of cement in the world, and it has become the need of the hour that we soon change our ways and switch to ‘Green’ cement.
Navrattan Green Cement Industries Pvt. Ltd. (NGCIPL) is one such firm in India that owns the IPR of ‘Navrattan Green Crete’ all over the world. The manufacturing process of the Crete does not pollute the environment and is completely Eco-friendly in every sense, thus the name ‘Green Crete’. Navrattan Green Crete is 100% Eco-friendly Crete as it does not involve any use of limestone. The manufacturing of the product utilizes 90% disposed and waste materials, slag and fly ash, and 10% of the company’s specially devised innovative formula. The manufacturing of the Crete is free of any baking and burning process thus no carbon is emitted into the atmosphere making it a non-polluting Eco-friendly ‘Green Crete’.
The product offers numerous advantages over the OPC:
- Navrattan Green Crete is much stronger and durable than Portland Cement
- Green Crete exhibits non-curing properties
- The product is 100% fire-resistant
- Zero Carbon emission – thus remarkably reduces our carbon footprint
The technology and the materials used are innovated by NGCIPL. The revolution is an effort by Mr. Himansh Verma, the Chairman of the Navrattan Group, who conceived the idea and then has worked hard to give it a form of Navrattan Green Crete.
Here are some of the many qualities that Green Crete offers over Portland cement.
- The Crete is highly resistant to water, acids, corrosion, and sulfates
- The Crete has much higher tensile strength than Portland cement
- The product’s low coefficient of expansion facilitates it to work in freezing and tropical regions of the earth
- As the Green Crete does not use limestone and the burning process and also do not use large energy-intensive kilns thus are less expensive than the cement available in the markets
- Tested on a specific parameter, Green Crete’s super-insulating ability results in almost no heat transfer. Portland blocks would probably explode with that much heat
- Navrattan Green Crete stops oxidation ensuring no more rusty bars, thus making your structures more sustainable and longer-lasting
The government of India is putting increasing pressure on the cement industry to conform to such practices that reduce the carbon emission into the atmosphere. The Navrattan Green Crete is the perfect alternative of cement that will not only ensure sustainable structures but will significantly reduce our carbon emission and save Earth.