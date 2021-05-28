How Oni Seed Co Became a Favorite among Consumers across California in Quick Time

Since the legalization of cannabis products in the state of California for recreational use in 2016, consumers have been trying to discover their favorite brand. Oni Seed Co was founded in 2017, just after the legalization, and has since been incredibly popular for California consumers.
Oni Seed Co is a Los Angeles-born and bred cannabis merchandiser and production company. They sell various merch and seeds for cannabis users throughout America and are a top hit for those living in California.
Since the company opened its doors, they have become a household hit due to their award-winning seeds and flavors. For instance, their most popular strain is Tropicana Cookies, which has won awards for its flavor, flower, and concentrate.
Oni Seed Co has gained too many notable awards to mention as a whole, but a few include the High Time Cannabis Cup, Masters of Rosin for best flower, and best concentrate.
The reason why consumers across California are in love with Oni Seed Co and their variety of strains is due to the authenticity and purity of the cannabis seeds and products. Clients include the likes of celebrities and Cali locals, who are keen cannabis users and have shared the brand’s name many times without asking. Thus, they have a truly passionate customer base.
Not only do they stock their most popular strains online but soon to be released are new strains, including Honey Banana.
The pandemic has not affected the business but soon to come back at live events, which will allow customers in the area to chat with the growers, try out more strains, and get in on the upcoming releases.
With them having a base in California, they can work with partners to grow their selection of seeds, which will be released at select retail stores. Thus, more and more people can enjoy the Oni Seed Co products throughout California.